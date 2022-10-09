Sunday, Oct 09, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

European Champions Italy Draw England In Euro 2024 Qualifying

Italy versus England remains the stand-out fixture in this Qualifying group for the Euro 2024.

England will again to Harry Kane to spearhead their attack at the Euro 2024.
England will again to Harry Kane to spearhead their attack at the Euro 2024. AP Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Oct 2022 7:34 pm

The finalists of Euro 2020 will meet again on the way to the next tournament in two years’ time, with Italy and England drawn in the same qualifying group. (More Football News)

The draw for the tournament, which will be staged in Germany, was held by UEFA on Sunday.

Italy versus England was one of the standout match-ups in the Euro 2024 qualifying draw, with European giants Netherlands and France also facing each other.

Italy defeated England on penalties at Wembley last year to be crowned European champions. But the team coached by Roberto Mancini failed to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar, which kicks off next month.

Italy and England will also face Ukraine, North Macedonia and Malta in Group C.

Netherlands and France are joined by Republic of Ireland, Greece and Gibraltar in Group B.

Italy manager Roberto Mancini welcomed the draw, telling Sky Sports: “I think it’s always good to play against England in Wembley. It’s a good thing. “It don’t change nothing for us. Maybe Italy and England will be favourites in this group, but it’s important to play all the games 100 per cent.”

The draw in full:

Related stories

Indonesia Survives FIFA Sanction After Football Stadium Disaster; Remain Hosts To U-20 World Cup In 2023

Argentina Football Riots: One Dead As Police Clash With Fans During Gimnasia Vs Boca Juniors Match

FIFA World Cup 2022: Neymar’s Brazil Enter Qatar Showpiece As Top-Ranked Football Team

Group A: Spain, Scotland, Norway, Georgia, Cyprus

Group B: Netherlands, France, Republic of Ireland, Greece, Gibraltar
 
Group C: Italy, England, Ukraine, North Macedonia, Malta

Group D: Croatia, Wales, Armenia, Turkey, Latvia

Group E: Poland, Czech Republic, Albania, Faroe Islands, Moldova

Group F: Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Azerbaijan, Estonia

Group G: Hungary, Serbia, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Lithuania

Group H: Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan, Northern Ireland, San Marino

Group I: Switzerland. Israel, Romania, Kosovo, Belarus, Andorra

Group J: Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Luxembourg, Slovakia, Liechtenstein

Tags

Sports FIFA UEFA Euro 2024 England Football Italy National Football Team Roberto Mancini Gareth Southgate Belgium National Football Team
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read