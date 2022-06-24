Friday, Jun 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

England Spinner Adil Rashid To Miss White-Ball Series Against India For Hajj Pilgrimage

India will be playing England in three T20s and as many ODIs from July 7 to 17. Rashid was a part of the England squad that won 3-0 against Netherlands in the ODI series.

England Spinner Adil Rashid To Miss White-Ball Series Against India For Hajj Pilgrimage
Adil Rashid will also miss the latter stages of Yorkshire's T20 Blast campaign. ICC

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Jun 2022 11:35 am

England will be without the services of Adil Rashid in next month’s white-ball series against India as the leg-spinner has received clearance from the country's cricket board (ECB) to make Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca. (More Cricket News)

Rashid, a practising Muslim, will fly to Saudi Arabia on Saturday, which means he will also miss the latter stages of Yorkshire's T20 Blast campaign.

“I've been wanting to do it for a little while but I've found it pretty difficult with the timings. This year, I felt as though it was something that I had to do, and something I wanted to do as well,” Rashid told 'ESPNcricinfo'.

“I spoke to the ECB and to Yorkshire about it and they were very understanding and encouraging, like: 'yep, you do what you've got to do and then come back when you can'.  Me and the missus are going and I'll be there for a couple of weeks,” he added.

Related stories

ENG Vs IND, Rescheduled Test: Virat Kohli Had Tested COVID-19 Positive; 'There Could Be More' Cases

ENG Vs IND: James Anderson 'Gutted' For Everyone At Lancashire Cricket

ENG Vs IND, 5th Test: Old Trafford Match Cancelled; India Lead Series 2-1 As Of Now

Rashid was part of England's recently-concluded tour of the Netherlands, where the visitors comfortably bagged the three-match ODI series 3-0. “It's a massive moment: each faith has got their own different thing but for Islam and being a Muslim, this is one of the biggest ones,” Rashid said.

“It's a big thing for my faith and for myself. I knew that I needed to do it while I'm young and strong and healthy. This is something that I really committed to myself that I would do.” India take on hosts England in a white-ball series, including three T20I and as many ODIs from July 7 to 17.

Rashid is expected to miss all six games as he is likely to return in mid-July, ahead of England's white-ball series against South Africa. But the 34-year-old asserted that the decision to go on the holy pilgrimage "was irrelevant of cricket."

“It wasn't like, right, I'm playing against India - I'd better not go. That didn't really cross my mind. It was purely: right, I'm going - the decision was irrelevant of cricket, in that sense,” Rashid said.

“All I had to do was speak to Yorkshire and England and get their go-ahead. That was very easy and they were very understanding. To have that backing from your county and from your country, it feels like a big boost.”

Tags

Sports Cricket Adil Rashid England And Wales Cricket Board England National Cricket Team Yorkshire Hajj Pilgrimage Hajj India National Cricket Team
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read