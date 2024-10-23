Zimbabwe vs Gambia Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch T20 World Cup Africa Sub-regional Qualifier B Match 12

Unstoppable Zimbabwe will now be up against a winless Gambia in the 12th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub-regional Qualifier B competition going on in Nairobi. (More Cricket News)
Zimbabwe have been ruthless in the competition, winning all their three matches with massive margins. Their net run rate of +8.971 tells the story. Against Gambia too, Zimbabwe will be expected to dominate.
Gambia arrive late to the tournament and thus could not compete in the first two games, handing two points each to their opponents. In the first game that Gambia played, they were bowled out for 46 against Kenya and lost by 129 runs. Zimbabwe will be an even bigger challenge for Gambia.
The top two teams out of the six competing in the competition will advance to the Africa qualifiers where they will be joined by Nambia, Uganda and four other African nations from sub-regional qualifiers A and C. Two teams from the Africa qualifiers will earn tickets to the ICC 2026 Men's T20 World Cup that will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.
Check out how you can watch the Zimbabwe vs Gambia T20 World Cup 2026 Africa sub-regional qualifier B match 12 live.
Zimbabwe vs Gambia Live Streaming Details
When and where is the Zimbabwe vs Gambia Africa sub-regional qualifier B match?
The Zimbabwe vs Gambia match will take place on Wednesday, October 23 at the Nairobi Gymkhana in Kenya from 4:00pm IST.
Where to watch the Zimbabwe vs Gambia Africa sub-regional qualifier B match live?
The Zimbabwe vs Gambia match will be live streamed on FanCode app and website.