Cricket

ZIM Vs PAK, 2nd ODI Toss Update: Zimbabwe Captain Craig Ervine Decides To Bat First In Bulawayo - Check Playing XIs

Zimbabwe skipper Craig Ervine won the toss and chose to bat first in the 2nd ODI against Pakistan in Bulawayo

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
PAK-Vs-ZIM
Pakistan's cricket captain Mohammad Rizwan looks on as Zimbabwe's Captain Craig Ervine tosses the coin. Photo: AP
info_icon

Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine won the toss and opted to bat first against Pakistan for the second ODI match today (November 26, Tuesday) at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. (Match Blog | Streaming | Cricket News)

Check the Playing Xis here:

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Joylord Gumbie, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Dion Myers, Craig Ervine(c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Brian Bennett, Brandon Mavuta, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu

Pakistan (Playing XI): Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Agha Salman, Tayyab Tahir, Irfan Khan, Aamer Jamal, Haris Rauf, Faisal Akram, Abrar Ahmed

ZIM captain Irvine suggested the reason behind opting to bat first in Bulawayo.

"We’ll bat first, the conditions were a bit slower to begin it last time. It looks drier today and will be better to bat first. The intensity with which the guys played for really good, and hopefully in the middle period we’ll get more runs. Same team for us," Irvine said at the toss.

PAK captain Rizwan made two changes to the side that lost in the 1st ODI. Here's what he said at the toss. "We actually wanted to bat first as well. Today the sun is out but there will be some moisture early on which we’d try to benefit. We will face that kind of pressure at times but we are professional cricketers. Even in the Australia series, we lost the first game and then bounced back from there. It is a new day, new beginning for us. Two debutants for us today too - Abrar Ahmed and Tayyub Tahir."

Zimbabwe won the 1st ODI by 80-runs via the DLS method in the rain-affected first One-day International against a new-look Pakistan white-ball team on Sunday.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL Auction: Full Squads And Probable 11s For All 10 Teams Ahead Of The 2025 Season
  2. IND Vs AUS, 1st Test: Five Talking Points From India's Historic Perth Triumph
  3. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Who Is Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Rajasthan Royals' 13-Year-Old Buy?
  4. Who Is Priyansh Arya, The Highest Paid Uncapped Player On Day 2 Of IPL 2025 Auction
  5. Champions Trophy 2025 In Hybrid Model? ICC Reportedly Trying To Convince PCB
Football News
  1. Leganes 0-3 Real Madrid, La Liga: Mbappe And Bellingham Score As Blancos Close On Barcelona
  2. Arne Slot Relishing Liverpool's Real Madrid, Man City Double-header
  3. Ipswich 1-1 Manchester United: Ruben Amorim Believes His Side Was Guilty Of Overthinking
  4. Premier League: Roy Keane Doubts Manchester United Will Crack Top Four Under Ruben Amorim This Season
  5. Xabier Alonso Criticizes Slow Start Despite Bayer Leverkusen's 5-2 Comeback Victory
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup: Jannik Sinner Feels Italy 'Handled Pressure Really Well' To Retain Trophy
  2. Davis Cup Finals: Sinner, ITA Win Back-To-Back Titles
  3. Jannik Sinner Guides Italy To Back-to-back Davis Cup Triumphs
  4. Netherlands Vs Italy Live Streaming, Davis Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch NED Vs ITA Final On TV And Online
  5. Davis Cup 2024: Jannik Sinner, Matteo Berrettini Send Defending Champions Italy Into The Final
Hockey News
  1. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  2. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  3. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  4. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maharashtra New CM LIVE: Eknath Shinde Resigns, To Act As Caretaker Chief Minister
  2. High Octane Maharashtra CM Race: Will It Be Shinde Or Fadnavis?
  3. MP: 2 Women Killed, 5 Injured After Explosion Wrecks 3 Houses In Morena
  4. Photos: Aftermath Of Sambhal Violence Over Jama Masjid Survey
  5. Rajasthan: Stone-Pelting Erupts After BJP MLA Vishvaraj Singh Is Denied Entry To Udaipur City Palace
Entertainment News
  1. International Emmys 2024: The Night Manager Loses Best Drama Series; Check Out Full Winners List Here
  2. Nayanthara, Dhanush And The Dirty Picture Of Indian Film Industries
  3. Loved Zombieverse 2? Here Are 5 Top Korean Zombie Shows And Films You Shouldn't Miss
  4. Ranbir Kapoor Announces Raj Kapoor Film Festival At IFFI 2024
  5. Pushpa 2 Song Kissik Released With Allu Arjun And Sreeleela On The Dance Floor
US News
  1. Trump To Impose Tariffs On Imports From Canada, Mexico, China In First Actions After Assuming Office
  2. Behind Donald Trump's Win, The Misplaced Optimism Of The White Liberal
  3. Trump's Cabinet In Limbo: Gaetz Drops Out, Others Under Scrutiny Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
  4. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  5. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
World News
  1. Photos: Global Protests Mark International Day For The Elimination Of Violence Against Women
  2. Trump To Impose Tariffs On Imports From Canada, Mexico, China In First Actions After Assuming Office
  3. In Sri Lanka, A Landslide Win For The Centre-Left
  4. In Rome, Jaishankar Meets Counterparts From Several Countries, Including UK, France And Ukraine
  5. Imran Khan Supporters March Towards Islamabad Amid Heavy Police Crackdown In Pakistan
Latest Stories
  1. In Sri Lanka, A Landslide Win For The Centre-Left
  2. NZ Vs ENG: New Zealand-England Test Series Named After Former Legends, To Be Called As Crowe-Thorpe Trophy
  3. Horoscope For November 26, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  4. High Octane Maharashtra CM Race: Will It Be Shinde Or Fadnavis?
  5. IND Vs AUS: Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir To Fly Back Home Due To 'Personal Reasons' - Report
  6. Diego Maradona: Napoli, Fans Pay Tribute On His 4th Death Anniversary
  7. D Gukesh Vs Ding Liren Live FIDE Stream, World Chess Championship 2024: Watch Every Move In Game 2
  8. International Emmys 2024: The Night Manager Loses Best Drama Series; Check Out Full Winners List Here