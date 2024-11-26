ZIM Vs PAK, 2nd ODI Toss Update: Zimbabwe Captain Craig Ervine Decides To Bat First In Bulawayo - Check Playing XIs

Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine won the toss and opted to bat first against Pakistan for the second ODI match today (November 26, Tuesday) at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. (Match Blog | Streaming | Cricket News)
Check the Playing Xis here:
Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Joylord Gumbie, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Dion Myers, Craig Ervine(c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Brian Bennett, Brandon Mavuta, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu
Pakistan (Playing XI): Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Agha Salman, Tayyab Tahir, Irfan Khan, Aamer Jamal, Haris Rauf, Faisal Akram, Abrar Ahmed
ZIM captain Irvine suggested the reason behind opting to bat first in Bulawayo.
"We’ll bat first, the conditions were a bit slower to begin it last time. It looks drier today and will be better to bat first. The intensity with which the guys played for really good, and hopefully in the middle period we’ll get more runs. Same team for us," Irvine said at the toss.
PAK captain Rizwan made two changes to the side that lost in the 1st ODI. Here's what he said at the toss. "We actually wanted to bat first as well. Today the sun is out but there will be some moisture early on which we’d try to benefit. We will face that kind of pressure at times but we are professional cricketers. Even in the Australia series, we lost the first game and then bounced back from there. It is a new day, new beginning for us. Two debutants for us today too - Abrar Ahmed and Tayyub Tahir."
Zimbabwe won the 1st ODI by 80-runs via the DLS method in the rain-affected first One-day International against a new-look Pakistan white-ball team on Sunday.