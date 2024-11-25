Zimbabwe Vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ZIM Vs PAK Match On TV And Online

Sikandar Raza inspired Zimbabwe to a stunning 80-run win via DLS method in a rain-affected 1st ODI against a much-changed Pakistan on Sunday, November 24 in Bulawayo. (More Cricket News)
Raza scored a vital 39 runs that lifted the home team from 125/7 to 205 all out that included a 62-run stand for the eight wicket with no. 9 batter Richard Ngarava.
In reply, Mohammed Rizwan's men started of briskly but lost wickets at regular intervals including that of Saim Ayub (11) and Rizwan himself (19). The Men In Green were reeling at 58/6 before rain halted proceedings.
Pakistan, who were without their influential batter Babar Azam for the 1st ODI, could rope him in for the second game that starts on Tuesday, November 26.
Squads:
Zimbabwe Squad: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Dion Myers, Craig Ervine(c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Clive Madande(w), Brandon Mavuta, Brian Bennett, Faraz Akram, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Joylord Gumbie, Trevor Gwandu, Tashinga Musekiwa, Tinotenda Maposa.
Pakistan Squad: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Tayyab Tahir, Agha Salman, Irfan Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Aamer Jamal, Shahnawaz Dahani, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Faisal Akram, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Haseebullah Khan
Zimbabwe Vs Pakistan ODI: Head-To-Head
Total Matches Played - 63
PAK Won - 54
ZIM Won - 6
No Result - 2
Tie - 1
Zimbabwe Vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI: Live Streaming
When and where is the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI match?
The Zimbabwe vs Pakistan second ODI match will be played on Tuesday, November 26, at Queens Sports Club from 1:00pm IST.
Where to watch Zimbabwe vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI match?
Unfortunately, there will be no official live telecast of the Pakistan tour of Zimbabwe 2024 for Indian cricket fans. However, fans in India can stream the ODI matches live on the FanCode app and website.