ZIM Vs PAK, 1st ODI Toss Update: Pakistan Skipper Mohammad Rizwan Opts To Bowl In Bulawayo - Check Playing XIs

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and elected to bowl in the first ODI against Zimbabwe, to be played at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo on Sunday, November 24. (Streaming | Cricket News)
Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Tadiwanashe Marumani, Joylord Gumbie(w), Dion Myers, Craig Ervine(c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Brian Bennett, Brandon Mavuta, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu
Pakistan (Playing XI): Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Haseebullah Khan, Agha Salman, Irfan Khan, Aamer Jamal, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Faisal Akram
Speaking at the toss, Rizwan said, "We'll bowl first. The first hour we should get some moisture which we want to benefit from. (On the busy schedule) It is difficult sometimes but as a professional you have to perform in these conditions. We have three debuts today."
Zimbabwe skipper Craig Irvine also would have bowled on this track. He said, "We would have bowled as well. Overhead conditions suit bowling first, the wicket looks good. A week's preparation was really good, guys showed great intensity for this series. Everyone is looking forward to some ODI cricket. Brian Bennett and Trevor Gwandu are making their ODI debuts."
Zimbabwe Vs Pakistan, 1st ODI: Live Streaming
When to watch Zimbabwe vs Pakistan, 1st ODI match?
The Zimbabwe vs Pakistan first ODI match will be played on Sunday, November 24, at Queens Sports Club at 1:00pm IST.
Where to watch Zimbabwe vs Pakistan, 1st ODI match?
Unfortunately, there will be no official live telecast of the Pakistan tour of Zimbabwe 2024 for Indian cricket fans. However, fans in India can stream the ODI matches live on the FanCode app and website