Zimbabwe Vs Pakistan, 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ZIM Vs PAK Match On TV And Online

Get all the live streaming details, schedule, and head-to-head information for the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 1st ODI right here

Pakistan are all set for a white-ball tour of Zimbabwe, which will include three ODIs and three T20Is. The first ODI is scheduled for Sunday, November 24, at Queens Sports Club. (Full Guide | More Cricket News)

Mohammad Rizwan-led Pakistan come into this match after defeating Australia with a 2-1 ODI series win earlier this month and are strong favourites against Zimbabwe.

While star batter Babar Azam and left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi are rested for the six-match tour, the Men in Green have enough depth to secure victory over the hosts.

On the other hand, Zimbabwe have assembled a strong squad for the upcoming series, with Craig Ervine captaining the team in ODIs.

The inclusion of experienced all-rounder Sean Williams, alongside key player Sikandar Raza, strengthens their lineup and gives them a solid chance to challenge Pakistan.

Zimbabwe Vs Pakistan ODI: Head-To-Head

Total Matches Played - 62

PAK Won - 54

ZIM Won - 5

No Result - 2

Tie - 1

Zimbabwe Vs Pakistan: Squads

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Joylord Gumbie, Trevor Gwandu, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brandon Mavuta, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (c), ​Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Saim Ayub, Agha Salman, Shahnawaz Dahani and Tayyab Tahir.

Zimbabwe Vs Pakistan, 1st ODI: Live Streaming

When to watch Zimbabwe vs Pakistan, 1st ODI match?

The Zimbabwe vs Pakistan first ODI match will be played on Sunday, November 24, at Queens Sports Club at 1:00pm IST.

Where to watch Zimbabwe vs Pakistan, 1st ODI match?

Unfortunately, there will be no official live telecast of the Pakistan tour of Zimbabwe 2024 for Indian cricket fans. However, fans in India can stream the ODI matches live on the FanCode app and website.

