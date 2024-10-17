Cricket

Will India Go To Pakistan For Champions Trophy? A New Chapter In INDO-PAK Cricket Diplomacy

The PCB has reportedly been making efforts to ensure India’s participation in the event, offering various options to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shakes hands. PTI Photo
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shakes hands with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the 23rd meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government, in Islamabad. PTI Photo
info_icon

The long-standing cricketing hiatus between India and Pakistan may be seeing a glimmer of hope. According to some reports, the recent diplomatic conversations between India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Muhammad Ishaq Dar, have explored the potential revival of cricketing ties. (More Cricket News)

These talks, which took place during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, mark the first direct interaction between the foreign ministers of the two countries since 2015.

Held over two informal meetings within 24 hours — during a dinner hosted by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and a subsequent lunch after the SCO plenary session — these conversations are said to have touched on cricket.

According to sources familiar with the discussions, Jaishankar, who is a known cricket enthusiast, discussed the possibility of resuming some form of cricketing engagement with Dar. That conversation also included Pakistan's Interior Minister and Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi.

Although early stages, these discussions may present a window of opportunity for the Indian cricketers to travel to Pakistan, particularly for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Women's World T20 Cricket, India vs New Zealand: Indian team members celebrate the wicket of New Zealand's Georgia Plimmer - | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
IND Vs PAK, Women's T20 World Cup: What Happened The Last Time India Faced Pakistan?

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Scheduled from February 19 to March 9, the Champions Trophy will be hosted by Pakistan and there has already been significant speculation over whether the Indian team will play on Pakistani soil after a long 18-year gap.

The PCB has reportedly been making efforts to ensure India’s participation in the event, offering various options to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

One such proposal was to schedule India’s group stage matches in Lahore, which would allow the Indian team to return home after each game, an arrangement aimed at addressing potential concerns.

However, broadcasters have pushed for matches to be held at additional venues like Rawalpindi, adding a layer of complexity to the logistical planning.

While cricket diplomacy is often seen as a soft bridge between the two nations, the deep-seated political and security issues cannot be ignored. Both nations have a packed international cricket calendar and squeezing in a bilateral series before the Champions Trophy would require adjustments.

Though preliminary, these talks may represent a first step towards mending cricketing ties. However, it remains to be seen whether this diplomatic overture will result in a tangible cricket series or participation in the Champions Trophy.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Play To Resume In Bengaluru; IND - 13/3 In 12.4 Overs
  2. Will India Go To Pakistan For Champions Trophy? A New Chapter In INDO-PAK Cricket Diplomacy
  3. India Vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 2 Live Action In Pictures - See The Best Photos From Bengaluru
  4. PAK Vs ENG 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Score: Sajid Khan Takes Five As England Go Seven Down In Multan
  5. IND Vs NZ, 1st Test Toss Update: India Bat First In Bengaluru As Sarfaraz Khan Returns In Playing XI
Football News
  1. Man United Vs Brentford, Premier League Preview: Players To Watch, Match Prediction, Head-To-Head Record
  2. Arsenal Bounce Back With Valerenga Victory As Barcelona Hit Hammarby For Nine
  3. Southampton Vs Leicester, Premier League Preview: Players To Watch, Prediction, Head-To-Head Record
  4. Paul Pogba Wants To Be Back On The Pitch, Says He's 'Not A Cheater'
  5. Lionel Messi Tips Lautaro Martinez For Ballon D'Or After 'Spectacular Year'
Tennis News
  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Rafael Nadal Semi-final Showdown Booked At 6 Kings Slam
  2. Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic Set For 6 Kings Slam Semi-final In Saudi Arabia
  3. Jannik Sinner And Carlos Alcaraz To Fill Void After Rafael Nadal Retirement
  4. Rafael Nadal Retirement: Spaniard's 'Unfathomable' French Open Record Will Not Be Matched, Says Chang
  5. Rafael Nadal Knew The Time Was Right To Move On, Says Michael Chang
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Women's Player Auction Highlights: Franchises Finalize Squads As Bidding Ends
  2. Hockey India League Women's Auction: Udita Costliest Buy At INR 32 Lakh - Check Final Squads
  3. Hockey India League Auction, Day 2 Highlights: Franchises Assemble Men's Squads For 2024-25 Season
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: List Of All Men's Squads After HIL Auction
  5. Hockey India League: Over 350 Players In Fray For First-Ever Women's HIL Auctions

Trending Stories

National News
  1. SC Upholds Section 6A Of Citizenship Act Which Grants Citizenship To Immigrants In Assam
  2. Chennai Rains Subside But Depression To Make Landfall Today, Bengaluru To Get More Showers
  3. 'As We Said...': India Hits Back After Trudeau's 'No Proof, Only Intelligence' Remark
  4. Cabinet Formation In Haryana: A Balancing Act Between Castes And Regions
  5. Central Disaster Relief Funds For Kerala Disproportionately Low, Claims State
Entertainment News
  1. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  2. Occupied City Review: Steve McQueen’s Holocaust Documentary Wearily Cuts Between Past and Present-Day Amsterdam
  3. 'It’s Bisan from Gaza, And I’m Still Alive': An Aesthetics Of Empathy
  4. Tamil Cinema’s Demon King Or Tragic Hero? 
  5. Raavan Retold: Looking Beyond The Villain Archetype
US News
  1. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  2. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  3. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  4. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  5. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
World News
  1. Middle East Tensions: 25 Killed In Lebanon; Israel Allows 50 Aid Trucks Into Gaza After US' Warning | Latest
  2. As Russia-Ukraine War Escalates, Zelenskyy Releases 'Victory Plan' | What We Know
  3. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  4. 'As We Said...': India Hits Back After Trudeau's 'No Proof, Only Intelligence' Remark
  5. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
Latest Stories
  1. As Russia-Ukraine War Escalates, Zelenskyy Releases 'Victory Plan' | What We Know
  2. 'As We Said...': India Hits Back After Trudeau's 'No Proof, Only Intelligence' Remark
  3. India Vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Play To Resume In Bengaluru; IND - 13/3 In 12.4 Overs
  4. Daily Horoscope, October 17, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  5. Haryana: Nayab Singh Saini To Take Oath As CM Today, Bringing BJP's Govt For 3rd Straight Term
  6. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  7. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  8. Will India Go To Pakistan For Champions Trophy? A New Chapter In INDO-PAK Cricket Diplomacy