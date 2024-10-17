Will India Go To Pakistan For Champions Trophy? A New Chapter In INDO-PAK Cricket Diplomacy

The long-standing cricketing hiatus between India and Pakistan may be seeing a glimmer of hope. According to some reports, the recent diplomatic conversations between India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Muhammad Ishaq Dar, have explored the potential revival of cricketing ties. (More Cricket News)
These talks, which took place during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, mark the first direct interaction between the foreign ministers of the two countries since 2015.
Held over two informal meetings within 24 hours — during a dinner hosted by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and a subsequent lunch after the SCO plenary session — these conversations are said to have touched on cricket.
According to sources familiar with the discussions, Jaishankar, who is a known cricket enthusiast, discussed the possibility of resuming some form of cricketing engagement with Dar. That conversation also included Pakistan's Interior Minister and Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi.
Although early stages, these discussions may present a window of opportunity for the Indian cricketers to travel to Pakistan, particularly for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.
Scheduled from February 19 to March 9, the Champions Trophy will be hosted by Pakistan and there has already been significant speculation over whether the Indian team will play on Pakistani soil after a long 18-year gap.
The PCB has reportedly been making efforts to ensure India’s participation in the event, offering various options to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
One such proposal was to schedule India’s group stage matches in Lahore, which would allow the Indian team to return home after each game, an arrangement aimed at addressing potential concerns.
However, broadcasters have pushed for matches to be held at additional venues like Rawalpindi, adding a layer of complexity to the logistical planning.
While cricket diplomacy is often seen as a soft bridge between the two nations, the deep-seated political and security issues cannot be ignored. Both nations have a packed international cricket calendar and squeezing in a bilateral series before the Champions Trophy would require adjustments.
Though preliminary, these talks may represent a first step towards mending cricketing ties. However, it remains to be seen whether this diplomatic overture will result in a tangible cricket series or participation in the Champions Trophy.