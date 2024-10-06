IND Vs PAK, Women's T20 World Cup: What Happened The Last Time India Faced Pakistan?

After a difficult start to their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup campaign, India will be desperate to turn the tide in the high-stakes encounter against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday, October 6 at the Dubai International Stadium. (More Cricket News)
India suffered a humbling defeat at the hands of Sophie Devine’s New Zealand in their tournament opener, adding extra pressure on the side making the Pakistan game a must win clash.
The Fatima Sana-led Pakistan, on the other hand, enter the tie after their impressive showing against Sri Lanka, beating them by 31 runs in their World Cup opener.
India, with their back against the wall, and with the tournament survival on the line in Dubai.will face a Pakistan side.
India Vs Pakistan: Head-To-Head
India have historically dominated this fixture, winning 12 out of the 15 T20I games, while Pakistan have managed to win just three.
The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will be hoping history works in their favour, while Pakistan will be eager to beat India and take all points on offer.
India Vs Pakistan: What Happened When These Two Sides Last Met?
The last time these two countries met was during the 2024 Women’s Asia Cup, where India comfortably won the contest by seven wickets, thanks to Deepti Sharma and Renuka Singh's heroics.
India Vs Pakistan: Full Squads
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajana Sajeevan.
Pakistan: Fatima Sana (c), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal (subject to fitness), Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan.