Cricket

West Indies Vs South Africa Toss Update, T20 World Cup Super 8: WI Bat First - Check Playing XIs

The equation is pretty simple for both West Indies and South Africa: win or crash out. That makes it a virtual quarter-final, as the victor will proceed straight to the last-four stage of ICC T20 World Cup 2024

X/Windies Cricket
West Indies lost to England in their Super 8s opener at ICC T20 World Cup 2024, before thrashing the United States by nine wickets. Photo: X/Windies Cricket
info_icon

South Africa captain Aiden Markram won the toss and decided to bowl first against West Indies on Monday (June 24) in a veritable knockout Super Eights, Group 2 clash of ICC T20 World Cup 2024, being played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua, West Indies. (Match Blog | Streaming | Scorecard)

The equation is pretty simple for both sides: win or crash out. That makes it a virtual quarter-final, as the victor will proceed straight to the last-four stage.

Playing XIs

West Indies: Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Gudakesh Motie.

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.

South Africa are unbeaten in the tournament thus far and have notched up six back-to-back wins, while West Indies lost to England in their Super 8s opener before thrashing the United States by nine wickets.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. What Is Goan Dodol? State Seeks GI Tag For Traditional Sweet
  2. Plus One: Black Flags Waved At Kerala Education Minister
  3. UGC NET 2024 Paper Leak: CBI Team In Bihar Allegedly Attacked By Mob Of Locals
  4. India News June 23 Highlights: NEET UG 2024 Controversy, Kejriwal's Bail & More
  5. Water Crisis In Greater Noida: Residents Line Up With Buckets Amid Water Shortage, Video Goes Viral
Entertainment News
  1. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Confirms She's Joining ‘Hero Heeroine’ Cast
  2. Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Pose For Shutterbugs In Red & White As Celebrities Troop In For All-Night Party
  3. Shatrughan Sinha Blesses Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal; Reception Venue Dolled Up In Red For All-Night Party
  4. Aamir Khan Visits Mahatma Gandhi's Ashram In Sevagram, Talks About Bapu's 'Great Influence' On Him
  5. Bhavika Sharma Reveals 'Mature' Look Post 7-Yr Leap In 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein'
Sports News
  1. West Indies Vs South Africa Toss Update, T20 World Cup Super 8: WI Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  2. West Indies Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Super 8 Live Updates: Proteas Bowl First In Virtual QF - Check Playing XIs
  3. SUI 1-1 GER, Euro 2024: Germany Celebrations Show Size Of Switzerland Effort, Says Xhaka
  4. England At Euro 2024: Harry Kane Warns No 'Straight Line' To Success
  5. Croatia At Euro 2024: Boss Dalic Laments Ageing Squad, Defensive Issues
World News
  1. Rapper Julio Foolio Fatally Shot During His 26th Birthday Celebration In Tampa, Florida: Community Reels From Another Loss To Gun Violence
  2. Pakistan Reports 13th Case Of Congo Virus | All You Need To Know About CCHF, Its Symptoms
  3. Hind Rajab's Family Car Was Fired By Israeli Tank From Just Few Metres Away: Investigation
  4. 4 Killed After Ukrainian Drone And Missile Attack in Russia, Crime; Fresh Russian Bombing In Kharkiv Kills 1
  5. Ruling PML-N Accepts All Demands Of Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari-Led PPP: Report
Latest Stories
  1. NEET-PG 2024 Postponed To Maintain 'Sanctity' Of The Examination Process
  2. CBI To Probe Into Alleged Irregularities Linked To NEET UG Exam, Says Education Ministry
  3. NEET Row: Rahul Gandhi Terms PM Modi-led Govt ‘Incompetent’, ‘Biggest Threat To Future Of Students’
  4. NEET UG Retest 2024: 1563 Students To Appear In Exam Across 7 Centres Today; NTA, MoE Officials To Be Present | Top Points
  5. Sports News June 23 Hughlights: Max Verstappen Wins F1 Spanish Grand Prix; IND-W Sweep SA-W 3-0 In ODI
  6. India News June 23 Highlights: NEET UG 2024 Controversy, Kejriwal's Bail & More
  7. Sara Ali Khan Turns Emotional Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: There Are So Many Memories
  8. Afghanistan Vs Australia, T20 World Cup Super 8 Highlights: Naib-Powered AFG Pull Off Historic 21-Run Win Over AUS