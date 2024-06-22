West Indies hammered their fellow T20 World Cup hosts the United States by nine wickets to put themselves in the driving seat for a semi-final spot. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
Having lost their opening Super 8s match to England, the Windies bounced back in style in Barbados on Friday.
Shai Hope's unbeaten 82, which came from 39 balls and included eight sixes, three of which came on the bounce, saw West Indies surpass the target of just 129 within 11 overs.
Hope was recalled to the team after an injury to Brandon King, but will be a tough drop for Rovman Powell now.
The USA had made a promising start, but slipped from 51-1 to 65-4 in the space of three overs, with Andre Russell the pick of the Windies' bowlers (3-31).
They were skittled out for 128, with Hope, Johnson Charles (15) and Nicholas Pooran (27 not out) wasting little time in securing a margin of victory that sends West Indies above England in Group 2, while their net run rate is also superior to South Africa's.
The Proteas are West Indies' final opponents while defending champions England face the USA in their last Super 8s match.
Data Debrief: Windies in fine fettle
West Indies have now won nine of their 11 T20Is in 2024, after winning eight games in each of 2022 and 2023.
Their tally of victories this year matches 2021 as their best effort in a single calendar year.
They have also won five of their last seven T20Is at Kensington Oval, and their last three in a row.