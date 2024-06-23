Cricket

West Indies Vs South Africa, Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight: When, Where To Watch

West Indies will take on South Africa in their final Super Eight fixture at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium at North Sound in Antigua on Monday, June 24

West Indies vs Uganda, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, AP photo
West Indies will be a victory against a resolute USA side. Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa
West Indies will take on South Africa in their final Super Eight fixture at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium at North Sound in Antigua on Monday, June 24. (Full Coverage|More Cricket News)

West Indies come into the fixture on the back of a brilliant victory over the United States by nine wickets, while South Africa enter the contest after a gritty win against England at St Lucia. 

Squads: 

West Indies: Rovman Powell (c), Alzarri Joseph, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs

When is West Indies vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup Super Eight, Group 2 match?

West Indies vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup Super Eight, Group 2 match will be played on Monday, June 24, at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua at 6:00 AM IST.

Where will West Indies vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup Super Eight, Group 2 match be telecasted?

In India, the T20 World Cup 2024 matches can be watched on Star Sports Network TV channels - Star Sports 1 SD, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 SD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 (Sign language Feed), Star Sports 1 Hindi SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD, Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

