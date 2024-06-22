Cricket

South Africa Vs England, T20 World Cup Super 8s: Proteas Remain Unbeatable - In Pics

In a thrilling Super Eight match of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup on Friday, June 21, South Africa, led by Aiden Markram, narrowly defeated England by seven runs at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia. Quinton de Kock and David Miller's aggressive batting, scoring 65 off 38 and 48 off 28 balls respectively, propelled South Africa to a challenging total of 163/6 in 20 overs. Despite Harry Brook's half-century and Jofra Archer's spell of 3 wickets, England fell short in their chase, resulting in a tense conclusion to the match.