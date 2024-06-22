Cricket

South Africa Vs England, T20 World Cup Super 8s: Proteas Remain Unbeatable - In Pics

In a thrilling Super Eight match of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup on Friday, June 21, South Africa, led by Aiden Markram, narrowly defeated England by seven runs at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia. Quinton de Kock and David Miller's aggressive batting, scoring 65 off 38 and 48 off 28 balls respectively, propelled South Africa to a challenging total of 163/6 in 20 overs. Despite Harry Brook's half-century and Jofra Archer's spell of 3 wickets, England fell short in their chase, resulting in a tense conclusion to the match.

T20 Cricket World Cup: South Africa Vs England | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

South Africa players celebrate after their win in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between England and South Africa at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia.

1/9
Harry Brook plays a shot against South Africa
Harry Brook plays a shot against South Africa | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

England's Harry Brook plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between England and South Africa at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia.

2/9
Liam Livingstone plays a shot against South Africa
Liam Livingstone plays a shot against South Africa | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

England's Liam Livingstone plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between England and South Africa at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia.

3/9
Keshav Maharaj celebrates Moeen Alis wicket
Keshav Maharaj celebrates Moeen Ali's wicket | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

South Africa's Keshav Maharaj, left, celebrates with teammate Marco Jansen after taking the catch to dismiss England's Moeen Ali during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between England and South Africa at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia.

4/9
Jonny Bairstow plays a shot against South Africa
Jonny Bairstow plays a shot against South Africa | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

England's Jonny Bairstow, right, plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between England and South Africa at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia.

5/9
Jos Buttler plays a shot against South Africa
Jos Buttler plays a shot against South Africa | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

England's captain Jos Buttler plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between England and South Africa at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia.

6/9
Englands captain Jos Buttler
England's captain Jos Buttler | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

England's captain Jos Buttler plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between England and South Africa at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia.

7/9
South Africas Quinton de Kock
South Africa's Quinton de Kock | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

South Africa's Quinton de Kock plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between England and South Africa at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia.

8/9
Moeen Ali celebrates Reeza Hendricks wicket
Moeen Ali celebrates Reeza Hendricks wicket | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

England's Moeen Ali, center, celebrates with captain Jos Buttler after the dismissal of South Africa's Reeza Hendricks, left, during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between England and South Africa at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia.

9/9
Quinton de Kock plays a shot against England
Quinton de Kock plays a shot against England | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

South Africa's Quinton de Kock plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between England and South Africa at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia.

