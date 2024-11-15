Cricket

West Indies Vs England 3rd T20I Live Score: ENG Aim To Seal Series

Follow live scores and commentary of the England vs West Indies 3rd T20I right here

West Indies Vs England 3rd T20I Live Score
England cricket team Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan
England are aiming to seal the five match T20I series as they face West Indies in the third T20I at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia. Follow live scores below. (Streaming | More Cricket News)

Toss for the match has been delayed due to poor weather.

England have won both the T20Is so far in this series. Phil Salt scored a brilliant century to help England win the opening T20I by eight wickets. In the second match, it was Jos Buttler's turn to lead England to a win as he scored a fabulous 89 to take the visitors to a seven-wicket win.

