West Indies Vs England Live Streaming, 3rd T20I: When, Where To Watch WI Vs ENG Match

West Indies are all set to host England in the third match of their five-match T20I series on November 13 (Wednesday) at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Saint Lucia. (More Cricket News)
The England national cricket team is in dominant form, having first secured a 2-1 victory in the three-match ODI series, followed by an unbeaten 2-0 lead in the ongoing five-match T20I series. The Jos Buttler-led England emerged victorious in the first T20I by 8 wickets, followed it up with a commanding 7-wicket win in the second match.
On the other hand, the West Indies are eager to bounce back after their ODI series defeat at home. Following a disappointing tour of Sri Lanka in 2024, where they lost both the three-match T20I series 1-2 and the ODI series 1-2, the team is in search of a much-needed spark and a moment of redemption.
West Indies Vs England, 3rd T20I Live Streaming:
When is West Indies Vs England, 3rd T20I match?
The West Indies vs England, 3rd T20I match will be played on November 13, Wednesday at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Saint Lucia at 1:30 AM IST.
Where to watch West Indies Vs England, 3rd T20I match?
You can catch the live streaming of the West Indies vs England 3rd T20I on the FanCode app and website in India. However, there will be no live telecast of the match in India.
West Indies Vs England Squads:
West Indies: Rovman Powell (captain), Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Terrance Hinds, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd.
England: Jos Buttler (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Jafer Chohan, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, John Turner.