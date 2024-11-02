West Indies Vs England, 2nd ODI Toss Update: ENG Bowl First Against WI - Check Playing XIs

England captain Liam Livingstone won the toss and elected to bowl first against West Indies in the second ODI in Antigua on Saturday (November 2, 2024). Having won the opener comfortably, the Windies stand the chance to clinch the three-match series with a victory tonight. (Match Blog | Streaming | More Cricket News)
Playing XIs
West Indies: Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (capt and wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Matthew Forde, Jayden Seales.
England: Phil Salt (wk), Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Jacob Bethell, Liam Livingstone (capt), Sam Curran, Dan Mousley, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Saqib Mahmood, John Turner.
What Captains Said At Toss
Shai Hope: "We need to adapt, it's a different surface, need to asses conditions quickly. Alzarri (Joseph) is out as a precautionary measure. Shamar Joseph is in."
"They (players) are young and exciting. Need to hone that skill, we've got an opportunity, need to grasp it. We can't really look too far ahead, need to focus on what's ahead of us. Thought we were a lot more disciplined with our lines and lengths (in the last game), something we'd been stressing for a long time, good to see us getting consistent with that."
Liam Livingstone: "Hopefully there's a bit of moisture in the pitch. Hopefully pretty similar to the other day, Jofra (Archer) and JT (John Turner) bowled well, hopefully there will be some spin through the middle."
The hosts had cruised to an eight-wicket win in the first ODI at the same venue. Chasing a DLS-adjusted target of 157 runs, the Windies achieved it in 25.5 overs, losing just their openers Evin Lewis and Brandon King in the process.