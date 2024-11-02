West Indies Vs England Live Score, 2nd ODI: WI Look To Clinch Series Victory In Antigua

Welcome to our live coverage of the second ODI between West Indies and England at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua on Saturday (November 2, 2024). With the Windies having won the first game with ease, they now have the opportunity of clinching the three-match home series one game in advance. Liam Livingstone's men, on the other hand, will look to bounce back and level things up before the final clash on Wednesday. Follow the live cricket scores and ball-by-ball commentary from the WI vs ENG game, right here. (Streaming | More Cricket News)
The Windies had cruised to an eight-wicket win in the first ODI at the same venue. Chasing a DLS-adjusted target of 157 runs, the home team achieved it in 25.5 overs, losing just their openers Evin Lewis and Brandon King in the process.