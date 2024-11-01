West Indies Vs England, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch WI Vs ENG Match On TV And Online

West Indies are all set to face England in the 2nd ODI of three match series on Saturday, November 2 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. (More Cricket News)
West Indies are a step ahead in the series after their victory against England in the first ODI. Evin Lewis dominated with a commanding innings of 94, hitting four times as many sixes as the entire England team, leading West Indies to an eight-wicket win in the rain-affected match.
West Indies' chase kicked off after England posted 209 runs. However, the rain played spoilsport, leading to some interruptions that affected the game. While no overs were lost during the rain delay between innings, West Indies' chase was cut down by 15 overs after a lengthy break following the 15th over.
Despite these setbacks, the team remained focused and managed to chase down the revised target, securing an impressive eight-wicket victory.
West Indies Vs England: Head-To-Head ODIs
Total Matches: 106
West Indies Won: 47
England Won: 53
No result: 6
West Indies Vs England: Full Squads
West Indies: Keacy Carty, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope (wk/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Jewel Andrew, Hayden Walsh, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Matthew Forde
England: Jordan Cox, Michael Pepper, Phil Salt, Liam Livingstone (c), Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Jafer Chohan, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, John Turner
West Indies Vs England 2nd ODI: Live Streaming
When to watch West Indies vs England, 2nd ODI match?
The West Indies vs England, 2nd ODI match will be played on Saturday, November 2 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium at 7PM IST.
Where to watch West Indies vs England, 2nd ODI match?
You can catch the live stream of the West Indies vs England 2nd ODI on the FanCode app and website in India. However, there will be no live telecast of the match in India.