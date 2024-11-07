West Indies Vs England 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch WI Vs ENG Match On TV And Online

West Indies will take on England in the first T20I of the five-match series at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on Saturday, November 9 at 1:30 AM (IST). (More Cricket News)
The hosts will come into the contest after their 2-1 one-day international victory and will be brimming with confidence ahead of the five T20Is.
However, there is a bit of controversy with the Alzarri Joseph-Shai Hope incident, however, with Daren Sammy’s man-management abilities, the atmosphere is expected to be back to normal.
England, on the other hand, will be looking to take revenge after and a disappointing end to the series but have had some glimpses of promise in the three games.
West Indies Vs England: Full Squads
West Indies: To be announced
England: Jos Buttler (C), Jordan Cox, Phil Salt, Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Jafer Chohan, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, John Turner
West Indies Vs England 1st T20I: Live Streaming
When to watch West Indies vs England, 1st T20I match?
The West Indies vs England, 1st T20I match will be played on Saturday, November 9 at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown at 1:30 AM IST.
Where to watch West Indies vs England, 1st T20I match?
You can catch the live stream of the West Indies vs England 1st T20I on the FanCode app and website in India. However, there will be no live telecast of the match in India.