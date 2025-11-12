New Zealand Vs West Indies Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch NZ Vs WI Match

Here is all you need to know about the fifth and final T20 international between New Zealand and West Indies: preview, squads, recent results, venue, telecast and live streaming information

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
West Indies' Roston Chase bats during the second T20 international against New Zealand in Auckland. Photo: Andrew Carnaga/Photosport via AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • New Zealand lead five-match T20I series 2-1

  • Fourth game was washed out in Nelson

  • Fifth clash to be followed by ODI, Test legs

New Zealand will aim to clinch the series 3-1, while West Indies will hope to level it 2-2 as the two teams lock horns in the fifth and final T20 international in Dunedin on Thursday (November 13, 2025). Watch the NZ vs WI cricket match live.

The Kiwis lead the series 2-1 after the fourth T20I was abandoned due to rain in Nelson. After losing by nine runs in the third T20I, West Indies needed a victory in Nelson to draw level heading into the final match in Dunedin. Instead, only 6.3 overs were played, with the Windies reaching 38-1, before play was suspended due to persistent rain.

Alick Athanaze was dismissed on 21 by James Neesham (1-5), with Amir Jangoo (12 not out) and Shai Hope (three not out) at the crease when the weather closed in. "We've still got a chance to level the series. Our main focus is that. I was looking forward to this one," said Hope after the match.

After the 5th T20I, a three-match ODI series will be played starting in Christchurch on November 16. It will be followed by a three-match Test series, also commencing in Christchurch, from December 2.

File photo of New Zealand's Kane Williamson celebrating a century against South Africa in Champions Trophy 2025. - | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
Kane Williamson Announces Retirement From T20I: See Stats, Records For New Zealand

BY Outlook Sports Desk

New Zealand Vs West Indies, 5th T20I: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the New Zealand vs West Indies, 5th T20I be played?

The New Zealand vs West Indies, 5th T20I will be played at the University Oval in Dunedin on Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 5:45am IST.

Where will the New Zealand vs West Indies, 5th T20I be telecast and live streamed?

The New Zealand vs West Indies, 5th T20I will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website, and FanCode app and website in the country.

New Zealand Vs West Indies, 5th T20I: Squads

New Zealand: Devon Conway (wk), Tim Robinson, Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Nathan Smith, Mitchell Hay, Zakary Foulkes

West Indies: Amir Jangoo, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope (wk/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Ackeem Auguste, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Shamar Springer, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales, Brandon King, Akeal Hosein

Published At:
Tags

