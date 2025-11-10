New Zealand Vs West Indies, 4th T20I: Match Abandoned Due To Rain, Series Still Favors Kiwis 2-1

New Zealand vs West Indies 4th T20I abandoned due to rain after 6.3 overs
New Zealand lead the series 2-1 with one game left
The 5th match will be played on November 13 in Dunedin
New Zealand and West Indies clashed against each other in the 4th match of the 5-match T20I series at the Saxton Oval in Nelson on Monday, November 10. The Kiwis won the toss and opted to field first.
The Black Caps arrive with momentum on their side after clinching a tight 9-run win in the 3rd T20I to take a 2-1 lead in the series. They aimed to win the 4th match to seal the series but the weater had different plans.
New Zealand's decision to bowl first paid off early on with James Neesham striking to dismiss Alick Athanaze for 21 off 18 before rain halted play after just 6.3 overs with West Indies on 38/1. The interruption meant the match couldn’t progress as normal under the overcast skies.
The game today didn't see much action. But Windies will certainly look to bounce back after the defeats in the second and third game. They have one chance left to level the series as the 5th and final match of the series will take place at the University Oval, Dunedin on November 13.
New Zealand Vs West Indies, 4th T20I: Toss Update
New Zealand won the toss and opted to bowl first.
New Zealand Vs West Indies, 4th T20I: Playing XIs
West Indies: Alick Athanaze, Amir Jangoo, Shai Hope(w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Ackeem Auguste, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Shamar Springer
New Zealand: Devon Conway(w), Tim Robinson, Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy
New Zealand Vs West Indies, 4th T20I: Ball-By-Ball Commentary
New Zealand Vs West Indies, 4th T20I: Live Streaming Details
Where will the New Zealand vs West Indies T20I series be telecast and live streamed?
The New Zealand vs West Indies, T20I series will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website, and FanCode app and website in India.
New Zealand Vs West Indies, 4th T20I: Squads
New Zealand: Devon Conway (wk), Tim Robinson, Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Nathan Smith, Mitchell Hay
West Indies: Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope (wk/c), Ackeem Auguste, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Sherfane Rutherford, Khary Pierre, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Springer