New Zealand Vs West Indies, 4th T20I: Match Abandoned Due To Rain, Series Still Favors Kiwis 2-1

The 4th T20I in Nelson ended without a result as rain interrupted play early, leaving West Indies at 38/1 and New Zealand ahead in the five-match series

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
New Zealand Vs West Indies, 4th T20I: Match Abandoned Due To Rain, Series Still Favors Kiwis
New Zealand Vs West Indies, 4th T20I: Match Abandoned Due To Rain, Series Still Favors Kiwis 2-1 Photo: X/ BLACKCAPS
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • New Zealand vs West Indies 4th T20I abandoned due to rain after 6.3 overs

  • New Zealand lead the series 2-1 with one game left

  • The 5th match will be played on November 13 in Dunedin

New Zealand and West Indies clashed against each other in the 4th match of the 5-match T20I series at the Saxton Oval in Nelson on Monday, November 10. The Kiwis won the toss and opted to field first.

The Black Caps arrive with momentum on their side after clinching a tight 9-run win in the 3rd T20I to take a 2-1 lead in the series. They aimed to win the 4th match to seal the series but the weater had different plans.

New Zealand's decision to bowl first paid off early on with James Neesham striking to dismiss Alick Athanaze for 21 off 18 before rain halted play after just 6.3 overs with West Indies on 38/1. The interruption meant the match couldn’t progress as normal under the overcast skies.

The game today didn't see much action. But Windies will certainly look to bounce back after the defeats in the second and third game. They have one chance left to level the series as the 5th and final match of the series will take place at the University Oval, Dunedin on November 13.

Related Content
Related Content

New Zealand Vs West Indies, 4th T20I: Toss Update

New Zealand won the toss and opted to bowl first.

New Zealand Vs West Indies, 4th T20I: Playing XIs

West Indies: Alick Athanaze, Amir Jangoo, Shai Hope(w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Ackeem Auguste, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Shamar Springer

New Zealand: Devon Conway(w), Tim Robinson, Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy

New Zealand Vs West Indies, 4th T20I: Ball-By-Ball Commentary

New Zealand Vs West Indies, 4th T20I: Live Streaming Details

Where will the New Zealand vs West Indies T20I series be telecast and live streamed?

The New Zealand vs West Indies, T20I series will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website, and FanCode app and website in India.

New Zealand Vs West Indies, 4th T20I: Squads

New Zealand: Devon Conway (wk), Tim Robinson, Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Nathan Smith, Mitchell Hay


West Indies: Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope (wk/c), Ackeem Auguste, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Sherfane Rutherford, Khary Pierre, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Springer

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: Mahmudul Hasan Joy Marching Towards Century

  2. IPL 2026 Auction To Be Held In Abu Dhabi Around December 15 - Report

  3. India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND Vs SA Clash

  4. Ashes 2025: Ben Stokes Expected To Be Fully Fit For Series Against Australia

  5. Amol Muzumdar On India's Women's World Cup Title: Head Coach 'Couldn't Have Asked For Better' Team

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Taylor Fritz In 3-Set Thriller

  2. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Straight Sets To Kick Off Title Defence

  3. ATP Finals: Mental Consistency Key For Jannik Sinner In Felix Auger-Aliassime Victory

  4. 2025 WTA Finals: Rybakina Stuns Sabalenka In Riyadh To Win Title

  5. Athens Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Clinches 101st Tour Title With Second ATP Title This Year

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What Is the Election Commission’s SIR, and Why It’s Stirring Debate in West Bengal

  2. Red Fort Blast: 13 Killed, Several Injured; Station Shut As Probe Underway

  3. 17 Mosque Caretakers In Ballia Booked For Violating Loudspeaker Rules

  4. Bomb Threats At Actor Ajith Kumar And Actress Ramya Krishnan’s Chennai Homes Turn Out To Be Hoax

  5. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Announces Aid for Red Fort Blast Victims

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  3. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  4. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  5. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. West Africa: Five Indian Nationals Abducted In Mali

  3. UN Reports Largest Rohingya Influx Into Bangladesh Since 2017 Amid Escalating Crisis In Myanmar

  4. South Africa Condemns US Boycott Of G20 Summit As 'Imperialist Interference'

  5. Mental Health Conditions Rising Sharply Across The US, Impacting Millions Of Workers

Latest Stories

  1. Trump Threatens BBC With $1 Billion Lawsuit Over Edited January 6 Speech

  2. Sergio Gor Appointed New US Ambassador to India, Vows To Strengthen Ties

  3. Makkal Needhi Maiam Seeks Common Election Symbol For 2026 Tamil Nadu Polls

  4. 'Dharmendra Discharged From Hospital, To Be Treated At Home', Says Doctor

  5. The Art Of Being Alive: Booker-Winner David Szalay’s Notes On Mortality And Masculinity

  6. Govinda Rushed To Hospital After Falling Unconscious At Home

  7. UN Chief Calls For Full Probe After Delhi Red Fort Car Blast; Offers Condolences

  8. Over 40 Samples, Including Explosives and Cartridges, Collected from Red Fort Blast Site