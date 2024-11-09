Cricket

WI Vs ENG, 1st T20I: Buttler Feared Losing White-Ball Captaincy After World Cup Double Whammy

Buttler, meanwhile, was spared by managing director Rob Key, with incoming manager Brendon McCullum, who is expanding his England role to include coaching the ODI and T20I teams until 2027, also expressing his confidence in Buttler's role as captain

Jos Buttler has said he was worried about losing the England white-ball captaincy during a disappointing period for his country. (More Cricket News)

England recently lost both of their world titles in both T20 and ODI, with head coach Matthew Mott sacked as a result.

The 34-year-old will return for England on Saturday as they face West Indies in the first of their five-match T20 series. It will be the first time since the T20 World Cup semi-final exit in June that Buttler has played for his country.

"I thought it was a possibility, absolutely," he admitted when asked whether he thought he could have lost the captaincy.

"But Keysy believed I could lead the team forward and captain into the future. I had some good conversations with him and I said I didn't want to be doing it because I'm the only person to do it. I want to be doing it because I'm the right person to do it.

"I've really enjoyed the honour of doing it, it's something I believe I can do well, something I know I can always get better at, just as with batting or wicketkeeping, it's a skill that you can improve.

"It actually became very clear that you're determined to do it and keep going."

