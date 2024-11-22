WI Vs BAN, 1st Test Day 1 Toss Update: Bangladesh Opt To Bowl In Antigua - Check Playing XIs

Bangladesh skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz won the toss and chose to bowl in the 1st Test against West Indies on Friday, November 22 in Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. (Streaming | Cricket News)
The West Indies already released their playing XI a day prior to the toss.
West Indies (Playing XI): Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Joshua Da Silva(w), Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Mikyle Louis, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales.
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Litton Das(w), Jaker Ali, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam.
As for Bangladesh, they will be led by all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz instead of their regular captain, Najmul Hossain Shanto. Moreover, the Bangla Tigers are without their veteran stars, Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan.
Match Officials: Kumar Dharmasena (On Field), Nitin Menon (On Field), Jeff Crowe (referee).
Squads:
West Indies Squad: Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Mikyle Louis, Keacy Carty, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Justin Greaves, Joshua Da Silva(w), Alzarri Joseph, Jomel Warrican, Jayden Seales, Shamar Joseph, Kevin Sinclair, Anderson Phillip, Tevin Imlach, Kemar Roach
Bangladesh Squad: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Litton Das(w), Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Taijul Islam, Nahid Rana, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Murad, Mahidul Islam Ankon
West Indies Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test - Live Streaming Details
When and where the first Test match between West Indies and Bangladesh will be played?
The first Test match between West Indies and Bangladesh will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound in Antigua from Friday, 22 November to Tuesday, 26 November. The match starts at 7:30 PM IST.
West Indies fans throughout the region can catch the action on ESPN Caribbean, while in Bangladesh, the Toffee digital platform will feature the matches. Others can live-stream the first Test match between West Indies and Bangladesh on the FanCode app and website.