West Indies Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch WI Vs BAN Cricket Match

West Indies are set to host Bangladesh for the first Test match of the series starting on Friday. Here are the live streaming, squads and other details of the WI Vs BAN, 1st Test cricket match

Bangladesh cricket team players during a practice session in Antigua.
West Indies will host Bangladesh for the first Test match of the two-match bilateral series starting on Friday, 22 November at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound in Antigua. (More Cricket News)

Both teams have announced their respective squads and Najmul Hossain Shanto will be leading the Bangla side on this tour. The veteran wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim was not excluded from the 15-member squad for the Caribbean.

The Kraigg Brathwaite-led West Indies bring Justin Greaves back into the squad who did well in the domestic circuit. Kevin Sinclair is also included in the squad. The veteran all-rounder Jason Holder will miss the series as he is undergoing rehabilitation for a shoulder injury.

Bangladesh have a strong bowling lineup with the young Nahid Rana accompanying Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam in the pace-bowling department. Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taijul Islam will lead the spin-bowling department in the Caribbean.

West Indies Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test - Full Squads

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain), Joshua Da Silva (Vice-Captain), Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Mikyle Louis, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair, Jomel Warrican

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Litton Das (wk), Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana, Hasan Murad

West Indies Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test - Live Streaming Details

When and where the first Test match between West Indies and Bangladesh will be played?

The first Test match between West Indies and Bangladesh will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound in Antigua from Friday, 22 November to Tuesday, 26 November.

Where to watch the live streaming of the first Test match between West Indies and Bangladesh on TV?

West Indies fans throughout the region can catch the action on ESPN Caribbean, while in Bangladesh, the Toffee digital platform will feature the matches. Others can live-stream the first Test match between West Indies and Bangladesh on the FanCode app and website.

