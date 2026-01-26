England U19 Vs Bangladesh U19 LIVE Score, World Cup: BAN Lose Wicket In 1st Over

England U19 Vs Bangladesh U19 LIVE Score, World Cup: 1st Wicket Down!
Bangladesh lose the first wicket in the first over itself. Sebastian Morgan gets Jawad Abrar caught by James Minto for 6. Skipper Md Azizul Hakim Tamim joins MD Rifat Beg on the crease.
BAN 18/1 (3)
England U19 Vs Bangladesh U19 LIVE Score, World Cup: Playing XIs
England U19: Ben Dawkins, Joseph Moores, Ben Mayes, Thomas Rew(w/c), Caleb Falconer, Ralphie Albert, Farhan Ahmed, Sebastian Morgan, James Minto, Manny Lumsden, Alex Green
Bangladesh U19: MD Rifat Beg, Zawad Abrar, Md Azizul Hakim Tamim(c), Kalam Siddiki Aleen, Md Rizan Hossan, Md Abdullah(w), Md Samiun Basir Ratul, Shahriar Ahmed, Al Fahad, Iqbal Hossain Emon, Shadhin Islam
England U19 Vs Bangladesh U19 LIVE Score, World Cup: Toss Update
Bangladesh U19 Win toss and elect to bat first against England U19.
