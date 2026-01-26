England U19 Vs Bangladesh U19 LIVE Score, World Cup: BAN Lose Wicket In 1st Over

Bangladesh will lock horns with England in Super Six, Group 2 of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup in Bulawayo on January 26, 2026. X/Asian Cricket Council

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Super Six match of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup between England and Bangladesh. The Bengal cubs will face a stiff English challenge in the Super Six Group 2 match. The England team dominated in the topped their group in the initial stage and will be riding high on confidence before coming in entering this match. On the other hand, Bangladesh also have fared well in the group stage with their only loss coming against India. They will enter the match prove their mettle at the global stage and bolster their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals. Check out the live score and real-time updates of the match here.

LIVE UPDATES

26 Jan 2026, 01:19:35 pm IST England U19 Vs Bangladesh U19 LIVE Score, World Cup: 1st Wicket Down! Bangladesh lose the first wicket in the first over itself. Sebastian Morgan gets Jawad Abrar caught by James Minto for 6. Skipper Md Azizul Hakim Tamim joins MD Rifat Beg on the crease. BAN 18/1 (3)

26 Jan 2026, 01:13:40 pm IST England U19 Vs Bangladesh U19 LIVE Score, World Cup: Playing XIs England U19: Ben Dawkins, Joseph Moores, Ben Mayes, Thomas Rew(w/c), Caleb Falconer, Ralphie Albert, Farhan Ahmed, Sebastian Morgan, James Minto, Manny Lumsden, Alex Green Bangladesh U19: MD Rifat Beg, Zawad Abrar, Md Azizul Hakim Tamim(c), Kalam Siddiki Aleen, Md Rizan Hossan, Md Abdullah(w), Md Samiun Basir Ratul, Shahriar Ahmed, Al Fahad, Iqbal Hossain Emon, Shadhin Islam

26 Jan 2026, 01:13:01 pm IST England U19 Vs Bangladesh U19 LIVE Score, World Cup: Toss Update Bangladesh U19 Win toss and elect to bat first against England U19.