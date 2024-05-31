Cricket

West Indies Vs Australia, T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: Windies Score 257, Beat Aussies By 35 Runs

Australia won the toss and asked Powell's side to bat first. West Indies powered by Pooran's 25-ball 75 and the captain's 52 off 25 posted a total of massive 254/7 (20)

X | Windies Cricket
West Indies cricket team in action at the 2024 T20 World Cup warm-up match against Australia on May 31, Friday. Photo: X | Windies Cricket
info_icon

West Indies won their first warm-up match of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup against Australia by a convincing 35 runs on May 31, Friday at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain. (More Cricket News)

It was the first warm-up match for the Windies starring the players who played key roles in the recent Indian Premier League including the captain Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran, and Shai Hope.

Australia won the toss and asked Powell's side to bat first. West Indies powered by Pooran's 25-ball 75 and the captain's 52 off 25 posted a total of massive 254/7 (20) and then restricted the Aussies to only 222/7 in 20 overs. Alzarri Joseph and Gudakesh Motie from WI both taking two wickets each showcased the bowling prowess of the team

During the match, Australia's Josh Inglis emerged as the top scorer for the team with 55 off 30 balls. And, among the bowlers, Adam Zampa stood out by taking 2 wickets.

Only nine Australian players were in action against the West Indies for the warm-up games. Despite the shortage, Mitchell Marsh's team defeated Namibia comfortably with seven wickets on Wednesday in their first warm-up match. Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa stood high and bamboozled the Namibian batting order.

West Indies will next face Papua New Guinea in their opening match on June 2, at the Providence stadium in Guyana. Australia with full squad will take on Scotland in their inaugural match on June 6 at the Kensington Oval, in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Brief scores:

West Indies: 257/4 in 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 75, Rovman Powell 52; Sherfane Rutherford 47 not out; Adam Zampa 2/62) beat Australia: 222/7 in 20 overs (Josh Inglis 55, Nathan Ellis 39; Gudakesh Motie 2/31) by 35 runs.

West Indies Squad For ICC T20 World Cup 2024

Rovman Powell (c), Alzarri Joseph, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd

Australia Squad For ICC T20 World Cup 2024

Mitchell Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

