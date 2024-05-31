Cricket

Scotland Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: Match Cancelled Due To Rain

It was Uganda, the newcomer's second warm-up match ahead of the marque event. In the first match, they suffered a 5-wicket loss against Namibia

The ICC T20 World Cup warm-up match between Scotland and Uganda was canceled due to persistent rain at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago on May 30, Thursday. (Full IPL Coverage | More Cricket News)

Adverse weather conditions kept the flow of the match erratic from the start. Scotland captain Richie Berrington won the toss and asked Brian Masaba's side to bat first. Uganda posted 95/5 (18) in the first innings of the rain-shortened match was abandoned with Scotland at 27/0 (1.5).

It was Uganda, the newcomer's second warm-up match ahead of the marque event. In the first game, they suffered a 5-wicket loss against Namibia. Meanwhile, Scotland were playing their first prep match which ended with no result. But the team's impressive fielding restricted the opponents' batters to a mere 95 in 18 overs.

Scotland will take on Afghanistan in their second warm-up match today (May 31, Friday) at Queen Park's Oval in Port of Spain. On the other hand, Uganda will face Afghanistan on June 4 in their opening match at the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

Uganda and Scotland Teams:

Scotland: George Munsey, Ollie Hairs, Michael Jones, Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Christopher Sole, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Currie, Brad Wheal, Mark Adair, Jack Jarvis, Charlie Tear, Brandon McMullen.


Uganda: Ronak Patel, Robinson Obuya, Alpesh Ramjani, Riazat Ali Shah (wk), Dinesh Nakrani, Kenneth Waiswa, Brian Masaba (c), Fred Achelam, Juma Miyagi, Bilal Hassan, Simon Ssesazi, Henry Ssenyondo, Frank Nsubuga, Cosmas Kyewuta, Roger Mukasa.

In the preliminary stage of the T20 World Cup, Scotland are placed in Group B alongside England, Namibia, Oman and Australia. Uganda are in Group C with New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Afghanistan and West Indies being the other teams.

