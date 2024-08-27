Indian batting mainstay Smriti Mandhana has been snapped up by defending champions Adelaide Strikers for the upcoming 10th edition of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL). Mandhana has been acquired as a pre-draft signing by Strikers, who have lifted the WBBL trophy twice. (More Cricket News)
The India vice-captain will be playing for her fourth WBBL team after earlier stints with Brisbane Heat, Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Thunder. Mandhana had led Royal Challengers Bengaluru to the Women's Premier League title in March 2024, and will reunite with Luke Williams, who was the head coach for RCB and holds the same role with Strikers.
"I always look forward to playing in Australia, and I'm excited about the opportunity to contribute to a team with a history of success like the Strikers," Mandhana said. "I'm thrilled to continue working with Luke. Our previous experiences together have been so rewarding, and I'm looking forward to building on that," she added.
Mandhana, who is only the second cricketer after Ellyse Perry to bag two Rachael Heyhoe-Flint (ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year) awards, has also worked with Williams previously at Southern Brave in The Hundred.
She had smashed an unbeaten 114-run knock off 64 balls for Thunder in 2021 against Melbourne Renegades, which is the joint second-highest individual score in WBBL history.
"Smriti is an exceptional talent, and we are thrilled to welcome her to the Strikers," Williams said. "Her technical skill, experience and strategic insights are a tremendous asset for us. I know firsthand the dedication and energy she brings to the team and on the field. Her expertise and leadership will be invaluable as we drive for success in the upcoming season," he added.
The WBBL Draft will be held on September 1, and this season's opening fixture will have Strikers hosting the Brisbane Heat on October 27, in a rematch of the last season's final.
In addition to Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma are the other Indian first nominations for the upcoming WBBL draft.