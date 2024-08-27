Cricket

WBBL: Smriti Mandhana Joins Adelaide Strikers As Pre-Draft Signing For Season 10

The India vice-captain will be playing for her fourth Women's Big Bash League team. Smriti Mandhana will reunite with Royal Challengers Bengaluru coach Luke Williams, who holds the same role with Adelaide Strikers

smriti-madhana-india-cricketer-bcci-photo
File photo of star India opener Smriti Mandhana. Photo: X/BCCI Women
info_icon

Indian batting mainstay Smriti Mandhana has been snapped up by defending champions Adelaide Strikers for the upcoming 10th edition of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL). Mandhana has been acquired as a pre-draft signing by Strikers, who have lifted the WBBL trophy twice. (More Cricket News)

The India vice-captain will be playing for her fourth WBBL team after earlier stints with Brisbane Heat, Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Thunder. Mandhana had led Royal Challengers Bengaluru to the Women's Premier League title in March 2024, and will reunite with Luke Williams, who was the head coach for RCB and holds the same role with Strikers.

"I always look forward to playing in Australia, and I'm excited about the opportunity to contribute to a team with a history of success like the Strikers," Mandhana said. "I'm thrilled to continue working with Luke. Our previous experiences together have been so rewarding, and I'm looking forward to building on that," she added.

File photo of Smriti Mandhana (left) and Harmanpreet Kaur during the India vs South Africa women's ODI series. - X | BCCI Women
ICC Women's ODI Rankings: Smriti Mandhana Jumps To Third Spot; Harmanpreet Kaur Ninth

BY PTI

Mandhana, who is only the second cricketer after Ellyse Perry to bag two Rachael Heyhoe-Flint (ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year) awards, has also worked with Williams previously at Southern Brave in The Hundred.

She had smashed an unbeaten 114-run knock off 64 balls for Thunder in 2021 against Melbourne Renegades, which is the joint second-highest individual score in WBBL history.

"Smriti is an exceptional talent, and we are thrilled to welcome her to the Strikers," Williams said. "Her technical skill, experience and strategic insights are a tremendous asset for us. I know firsthand the dedication and energy she brings to the team and on the field. Her expertise and leadership will be invaluable as we drive for success in the upcoming season," he added.

The WBBL Draft will be held on September 1, and this season's opening fixture will have Strikers hosting the Brisbane Heat on October 27, in a rematch of the last season's final.

In addition to Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma are the other Indian first nominations for the upcoming WBBL draft.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Who Is Ian Bestwick? Club Cricketer Getting Worldwide Fame For 0 Not Out Off 137 Balls
  2. WBBL: Smriti Mandhana Joins Adelaide Strikers As Pre-Draft Signing For Season 10
  3. Duleep Trophy: 10 Players Who Will Try To Push Hard For Test Selection
  4. KL Rahul Seeking Lucknow Super Giants Retention? Rumors Spark As He Meets With Owner Sanjiv Goenka
  5. Veterans Axed, Five Uncapped Players Called Up For England's White-ball Series Against Australia
Football News
  1. Sven-Goran Eriksson: Life And Times Of The Former England Manager - In Pics
  2. Villarreal 4-3 Celta Vigo, La Liga: Dani Parejo Scores Last-Gasp Goal To Settle Thriller
  3. Football Transfers: Paulo Dybala Debated Saudi Pro League Move Before Settling On Roma Stay
  4. Verona 0-3 Juventus, Serie A: Dusan Vlahovic Double Keeps Thiago Motta's Perfect Start Going
  5. 'A True Gentleman' - Tributes Pour In For Former England Manager Sven-Goran Eriksson
Tennis News
  1. US Open: Sumit Nagal Crashes Out With First-Round Loss To Tallon Griekspoor - In Pics
  2. Sumit Nagal Bows Out Of US Open With Straight-Sets Loss To Tallon Griekspoor In First Round
  3. US Open: Former Champ Dominic Thiem Bids Farewell To Grand Slams With First-Round Loss
  4. Coco Gauff Vs Varvara Gracheva, US Open: Defending Champion Storms Into Second Round - Match Report
  5. Novak Djokovic Hoping Paris Olympics Gold Will Spur Him To US Open Success
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: Massive Security Cover For Nabanna Protest Seeking Mamata's Resignation; TMC Claims 'Conspiracy'
  2. Pune: In 'Good Touch-Bad Touch' Session At School, 10-Yr-Old Realises Rape By Senior Citizen
  3. Kangana Ranaut Gets Death Threats After 'Emergency' Trailer Launch; Seeks Police Intervention
  4. 'Shameful Anti-Farmer': Rahul Gandhi Slams Kangana Ranaut's Comments Against Farmer Protest
  5. Gujarat Rains: IMD Issues Red Alert, Schools Closed, Severe Waterlogging Reported | Top Points
Entertainment News
  1. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  2. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  3. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  4. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  5. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
US News
  1. Mariah Carey Heartbroken After Losing Mother And Sister On The Same Day
  2. 10 Dumbest Dog Breeds In The World
  3. Gen Z’s ‘No Calls’ Trend: The Shift From Phone Calls To Texting And Voice Notes
  4. US Elections 2024: Trump Hints At Skipping ABC Presidential Debate With Kamala Harris Over Mic Dispute
  5. What Is A ‘Venmo Mom’? Find Out Why This Mom Refuses To Volunteer At Her Kids’ Schools
World News
  1. Bangladesh Protest: Garment Industry Faces Crisis Amid Political Unrest And Flood
  2. Mariah Carey Heartbroken After Losing Mother And Sister On The Same Day
  3. Mark Zuckerberg Says Biden Administration 'Pressured' Facebook To Censor Content On Covid
  4. Russia's Missile, Drone Salvo Targets Half Of Ukraine, 4 Dead In Biggest Recent Onslaught | Top Points
  5. Over Half Of Ukraine Hit By Russia's Deadly Overnight Barrage Of Missiles, Drones: Officials
Latest Stories
  1. J&K Assembly Polls: Congress Fields Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Vikas Rasool | Full List
  2. Gujarat Rains: IMD Issues Red Alert, Schools Closed, Severe Waterlogging Reported | Top Points
  3. Kangana Ranaut Gets Death Threats After 'Emergency' Trailer Launch; Seeks Police Intervention
  4. Daily Horoscope, August 27, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  5. Pune: In 'Good Touch-Bad Touch' Session At School, 10-Yr-Old Realises Rape By Senior Citizen
  6. Russia's Missile, Drone Salvo Targets Half Of Ukraine, 4 Dead In Biggest Recent Onslaught | Top Points
  7. Mariah Carey Heartbroken After Losing Mother And Sister On The Same Day
  8. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs