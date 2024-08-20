Cricket

ICC Women's ODI Rankings: Smriti Mandhana Jumps To Third Spot; Harmanpreet Kaur Ninth

Smriti Mandhana also held on to her fourth spot in the T20I rankings. The India vice-captain is the top-ranked Indian batter in both white-ball formats

smriti-mandhana-harmanpreet-kaur-india-cricketers-bcci-photo
File photo of Smriti Mandhana (left) and Harmanpreet Kaur during the India vs South Africa women's ODI series. Photo: X | BCCI Women
info_icon

India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana has jumped one spot to third in the latest ICC ODI rankings for women released on Tuesday. (More Cricket News)

Mandhana, who has 738 rating points, is the top-ranked Indian batter in the 50-over format while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur retained her ninth position.

Sri Lanka's star batter Chamari Athapaththu has slipped behind Mandhana to fourth place but compatriots Nilakshika de Silva (up three places to 32nd), Harshitha Samarawickrama (up eight places to 44th) and Kavisha Dilhari (up four places to 50th) moved up in the ODI batting rankings.

Smriti Mandhana with the wheelchair-bound girl - X/@SriLankaCricket
Mandhana also held on to her fourth spot in the T20 rankings with Sri Lanka's Samarawickrama and Ireland opener Gaby Lewis reaching career high positions.

Samarawickrama's knock of 65 off 44 balls in the second T20I between Sri Lanka and Ireland helped her move up three places to 13th position while Lewis's match-winning 119 off 75 balls has lifted her four places to a career-best-equalling 21st position that she had earlier attained in July 2022.

