Cricket

Wahab Riaz, Abdul Razzaq Sacked As Selectors After Pakistan's First Round T20WC Exit: Report

Riaz and Razzaq were both part of the seven-member selection panel that drafted the squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup

Wahab Riaz, PCB photo
Wahab Riaz Photo: X/@TheRealPCB
info_icon

Pakistan's lacklustre performance at the recently-concluded T20 World Cup has led to the sacking of both Wahab Riaz and Abdul Razzaq from their positions in the selection committee, multiple media reports confirmed. (More Cricket News)

Riaz and Razzaq were both part of the seven-member selection panel that drafted the squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup. As per a report in Cricbuzz, the decision has been taken after receiving the feedback from various members of the touring committee - including the manager, coach, and possibly even the skipper Babar Azam.

The new selection committee was announced in March earlier this year. Riaz was the chief selector before the new selection committee was formed. The panel consisted of Mohammad Yousuf, Asad Shafiq, along with the national team's respective captain and coach in addition to Riaz and Razzaq with no chief of selectors. Bilal Afzal was the seventh member on the panel as a data analyst.

Riaz was seen as the head of the committee but officially there was no chief.

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam playing a shot during the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. - Photo: X/ @TheRealPCB
Pakistan Cricket In Turmoil: PCB Still In Doldrums Over Babar Azam's Future As Men's Cricket Team Captain

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Reports suggest that the size of the panel may be reduced, meaning none of Riaz or Razzaq will be replaced. A chief of selectors is also likely to be re-appointed.

Former cricketers Ramiz Raja, Mohammed Hafeez and Virender Sehwag had criticised the decision of Pakistan selectors to bring back Mohammed Amir and Imad Wasim ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Another disappointing World Cup campaign has led to further instability in the Pakistan Cricket Board. In one of the biggest upsets in the history of the tournament, Pakistan were defeated by the United States, who were playing their first ever ICC tournament, in a Group A match.

The defeat became the reason of Pakistan's exit from the T20 World Cup in the first round itself. Pakistan also lost to India in a close encounter. They finished their campaign with wins over Canada and Ireland but could not make it to the Super 8s.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs WI, 1st Test: England Moving On From Anderson To Boost Ashes Hopes, Says Stokes
  2. IND-W Vs SA-W, 3rd T20I: Pooja Vastrakar Reveals India's Secret To Bowling Success
  3. England Vs West Indies, 1st Test: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  4. James Anderson Retirement: The Numbers Behind A Legendary Career As Retirement Looms
  5. Gautam Gambhir: The Man With Capabilities To Light Up A Frozen Lake, Now Heads Indian Cricket
Football News
  1. Marc Cucurella Targeted By Angry German Fans During Spain Vs France, Euro 2024 SF Match - Know The Reason
  2. Messi Closes In On Ronaldo's All-Time Record: Watch His First Goal Of Copa America 2024
  3. ESP Vs FRA Semi-Final: Fan Invasion Leaves Alvaro Morata Injured At UEFA Euro 2024 - WATCH
  4. ARG 2-0 CAN, Copa America 2024 Semifinal: Messi Strike Leads Argentina Into Final
  5. ESP 2-1 FRA, Euro Semifinal: What A GOAL! Lamine Yamal Surpasses Pele To Create History - Watch
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024: World No.1 Jannik Sinner Falls To Daniil Medvedev Post Treatment From Trainer
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Donna Vekic Claims Maiden Major Semifinal Spot With Comeback Win Over Lulu Sun
  3. Taylor Fritz Vs Lorenzo Musetti, QF 4 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  4. Sinner Vs Medvedev, Wimbledon 2024: Italian Crashes Out As World No.5 Prevails In Epic - Data Debrief
  5. Sumit Nagal Vs Pedro Cachin, Challenger Braunschweig Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, July 10 LIVE: Voting For Bypolls On; SC To Hear Plea On Same-Sex Marriages Verdict Review
  2. Maharashtra: Earthquake Of 4.5 Magnitude Hits Hingoli
  3. Maharashtra: In Another Hit-And-Run, Speeding Car Kills Woman After Flinging Her In Air In Nashik
  4. In A First, Finance Ministry Allows IRS Officer To Get Name, Gender Changed In Official Records
  5. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: How Cops Tracked Down Mihir Shah | Details
Entertainment News
  1. 'It's A Circus': Anurag Kashyap's Daughter Aaliyah Didn't Attend Anant-Radhika's Wedding Festivities As She Didn't Want to 'Sell' Herself
  2. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Vishal Pandey's Sister Talks About Taking Legal Action Against Armaan Malik After Slap Row
  3. 'Gladiator 2' Trailer Review: Paul Mescal-Pedro Pascal Turn The Colosseum Into An Epic Battleground
  4. Vicky Kaushal Reveals How Wife Katrina Kaif Reacted When She Saw His Moves In 'Tauba Tauba' Song
  5. 'Bad Newz' Song 'Jaanam' Out: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri Show Sensuous Chemistry In The 'Hottest' Track Of The Year
US News
  1. US Alleges Iran 'Encouraging' Gaza Protests Across College Campuses
  2. Pennsylvania Unveils New License Plate And Welcome Signs To Celebrate America's 250th Anniversary
  3. McDonald's Introduces Kit Kat Banana Split McFlurry And These New Summer Menu Items
  4. Top 10 Most Expensive Cities In The US: Manhattan Leads The List With Sky-High Living Costs
  5. Memphis Church's Chicken Employee Fatally Shot By Drive-Thru Customer: Suspect At Large
World News
  1. Indonesia Landslide: Death Toll Rises To 23; Search Op Underway To Find Dozens Buried
  2. US Alleges Iran 'Encouraging' Gaza Protests Across College Campuses
  3. Sunita Williams To Address Earth From Space Amid Concerns Over Safe Return | How To Watch LIVE
  4. Gaza War: 29 Dead After Israeli Air Strikes Target Fourth School In 4 Days; UNSC Calls Emergency Meeting
  5. PM Keir Starmer Welcomes UK's 'Most Diverse Parliament'; Rishi Sunak Takes Charge As Interim Opposition Leader
Latest Stories
  1. NATO Summit 2024: Zelenskyy's Pitch For Action Against Russia; Biden Hails 'Greatest Alliance In World History'
  2. Maharashtra: Father-Son Die After Lying Down In Front Of Approaching Train; Incident Caught On Cam
  3. Gaza War: 29 Dead After Israeli Air Strikes Target Fourth School In 4 Days; UNSC Calls Emergency Meeting
  4. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: How Cops Tracked Down Mihir Shah | Details
  5. 'Gladiator 2' Trailer Review: Paul Mescal-Pedro Pascal Turn The Colosseum Into An Epic Battleground
  6. Today's Sports News LIVE: Spain Beat France 2-1 To Reach Euro Final; Messi Scores To Take Argentina To Copa Final
  7. Breaking News, July 10 LIVE: Voting For Bypolls On; SC To Hear Plea On Same-Sex Marriages Verdict Review
  8. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Vishal Pandey's Sister Talks About Taking Legal Action Against Armaan Malik After Slap Row