Pakistan Cricket In Turmoil: PCB Still In Doldrums Over Babar Azam's Future As Men's Cricket Team Captain

After a shambolic outing at the recently concluded ICC T20 World Cup 2024 where Pakistan cricket team exited the tournament from the group stage, fingers were pointed at their skipper Babar Azam and the cricket board. (More Cricket News)
Post the WC debacle, PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi had suggested that the cricket team will undergo a 'major surgery'. However, the future of Babar as the skipper is still not clarified as the PCB is waiting to discuss the matter with the head coach Gary Kirsten and former players.
Naqvi said he will meet head coach Kirsten and his assistant Azhar Mahmood here soon to discuss the national team's T20 World Cup debacle, but refrained from taking any decision in haste.
"I have asked them (Kirsten and Mahmood) to come here as I want to talk to them in person and in detail based on Kirsten's report on the World Cup," he told Pakistani media.
"Kirsten has given a very detailed report on the team and it will help us a lot to chalk out our future course of action.
"No decision taken so far related to Babar Azam. One former player has submitted a very comprehensive report on what needs to be done to improve cricket. But I will take no decisions out of anger or based on what is being said on social media.
"Decisions taken out of haste and anger generally lead to more complications and I don't want that in our cricket," he added.
Naqvi also said that he was in touch with some former players and was seeking suggestions from them but made it clear that he was only in touch with those players who sincerely want betterment of Pakistan cricket.
"I have been in the board for four months and I am looking at everything and believe me there is a lot to be done to improve things within the PCB besides the team. But I don't want to jump to conclusions and make hasty decisions.
