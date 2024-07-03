Global T20 Canada League: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi Yet To Get NOC By PCB

The players who were issued NOCs for different leagues, include Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf and Zaman Khan for the USA Major League from July 4 to 28, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Hasnain, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan for Lanka Premier League, which is already underway and ends on July 21, Fakhar Zaman for the Caribbean Premier League from August 29 to October 6, Usama Mir for the Hundred from July 23 to August 20 and Mohammad Amir for county cricket.