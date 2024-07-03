India Vs Pakistan, Champions Trophy 2025: PCB Slots IND Vs PAK On March 1, BCCI Yet To Approve

The Champions Trophy 2025 is slated from February 19 to March 9 with March 10 as Reserve Day. The most antcipated match of the tournament - India vs Pakistan, has been scheduled by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for March 1 in Lahore. However, BCCI has not yet approved, according to the reports of PTI. (More Cricket News)
Apparently, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who was one of the spectators at the T20 World Cup final match in Barbados, submitted a 15-match schedule to ICC with all of India's games kept in Lahore for security and logistical reasons.
"The PCB has submitted the draft of the 15-match ICC Champions Trophy. Seven games in Lahore, three in Karachi and five in Rawalpindi," an ICC Board member said.
"The opening match will be held in Karachi with two semifinals in Karachi and Rawalpindi, final in Lahore. All India matches (including semifinal, if the team qualifies) in Lahore," the source added.
The Champions Trophy is one of the prestigious cricket tournaments of ICC held every four years. The tournament will feature eight teams having qualified based on their rankings from the 2023 World Cup group stage. These teams will be distributed into two groups with four teams each. The group stage will follow the single round-robin format.
India have been placed in Group A with Pakistan, Bangladesh and New Zealand. Group B comprises Australia, South Africa, England and Afghanistan.
During the inspection of venues and other arrangements done by world body's security team the ICC head of events Chris Tetley met PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi in Islamabad.
The last tournament that Pakistan hosted was the Asia Cup in 2023, conducted in a 'Hybrid Model' with India playing their matches in Sri Lanka as the government refused to permit the players' travel across the border.
"All board chiefs of the ICC Champions Trophy participating countries (minus BCCI) have assured him of their complete support but BCCI will consult its government and update the ICC," the source added.
The ICC, on its part, can't force any Board to go against its government policy and it will be interesting to see as to when BCCI takes a final call on the matter.
(With PTI inputs)