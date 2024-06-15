Cricket

Pakistan's Early T20 World Cup Exit Blamed On Team Groupings, Senior Players; Major PCB Changes Expected

According to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) sources, Babar Azam's biggest challenge upon returning as captain was uniting the team, which proved difficult due to internal group dynamics

X/iShaheenAfridi
Shaheen Shah Afridi with Babar Azam Photo: X/iShaheenAfridi
info_icon

Pakistan's shock early exit from the T20 World Cup is being blamed on "groupings" within the team and non-performance of senior players during critical moments and it could lead to "major changes" not just in the team but also in the PCB. (More Cricket News)

According to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) sources, the biggest challenge before Babar Azam on his comeback as captain was to unite the team but he could not do so because of the groupings.

Shaheen Shah Afridi upset at losing the captaincy and Babar not supporting him when required while Muhammad Rizwan was unhappy at not being considered for the captaincy.

"There are three groups in the team, one led by Babar Azam, the second one by Shaheen Shaheen Afridi and the third one by Muhammad Rizwan. Add to this mix the return of seniors like Muhammad Aamir and Imad Wasim and the recipe was ready for a World Cup disaster," a source close to the team told PTI.

"The return of Imad and Amir added to the confusion as it was difficult for Babar to get any worthwhile performances from both of them as they had not played top level domestic or international cricket for a long while now except in franchise based leagues.

"There were even instances where some players were not talking to each other and a few of them even tried to appease all the group leaders in the team," added the source.

A senior PCB official said that Chairman Mohsin Naqvi was well aware of the problems in the team even before the World Cup and had been briefed by his right hand, national selector and senior manager, Wahab Riaz.

India's captain Rohit Sharma, third right, plays with a soccer ball as wet outfield delayed the start of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Canada and India at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Fla., Saturday, June 15, 2024. - AP Photo/Lynne Sladky
India Vs Canada, T20 World Cup: Waiting Game Begins For IND Vs CAN; Toss Delayed Due To Wet Outfield

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"Naqvi held two meetings with all the players in private and gave them pep talks asking them to put their issues aside and focus on winning the World Cup and he would remove all misgivings in the team later on but apparently things didn't work out.

England National Cricket Team. - X | England Cricket
England Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup: What If The Match Is Abandoned? Find Out Here

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"I am not defending Babar but what is a captain supposed to do when your premier bowler can't even defend 15 in the final over against a weak USA side and concedes a boundary and six on full tosses.

"Or when an all-rounder brought out of retirement to help win the World Cup sits out with fitness issues."

The role of outside elements including agents of players and some former players who ran social media campaigns also have not helped ease the simmering tensions in the team.

Naqvi has now hinted at making changes in the national team but another well-informed source made it clear that changes would now also be made in the cricket board.

"The Chairman obviously is going to clean up things in the team but already he has started a process of performance related appraisals of senior and mid level employees in the board," the source claimed.

"You will see major changes in the team and at management level in the board now," he said.

"Naqvi is himself facing problems as he is not the ruling government’s choice to head the board. He is also now facing criticism for the WC debacle and there are calls for his head as well," said another PCB source.

Several reliable sources have also confirmed that Naqvi will not be making an immediate call on Babar Azam’s captaincy since Pakistan now plays its next white ball series in November.

"The one good thing for Naqvi is that Pakistan now has two test series lined up at home against Bangladesh and England and with Shan Masood already the test captain and a new head coach in Jason Gillispie and he doesn't have to worry about immediate changes.”

Usually in Pakistan cricket a failed World Cup campaign means that heads roll and the board tends to search for scapegoats but this time even the cricket fans and critics are pushing the PCB to take steps to stop the fall of the team.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Srinagar MP Ruhullah Mehdi Vows To Raise Issue Of Kashmiri Prisoners In Parliament
  2. Karnataka: Petrol, Diesel Price Up By Rs 3 With Sales Tax Hike; BJP Slams Congress, Seeks Rollback
  3. Noida Woman Alleges She Found Centipede Inside Amul Ice Cream Ordered Online | Video
  4. Breaking News June 15: Left-Wing Students' Group Call For Strike Over NEET Row; Amit Shah To Review J&K's Security Tomorrow
  5. Odisha: CM Mohan Majhi Allocates Portfolios To Ministers; Keeps Home, Finance | Know Who Gets What
Entertainment News
  1. Seerat Kapoor Looks At Cinema With Different Perspective As She Learns About Directing
  2. Puri Jagannadh's 'Double iSmart' To Release On Independence Day
  3. Allu Arjun-Starrer ‘Pushpa 2' Release Postponed, Makers Mulling Revisiting Certain Parts
  4. 'More Like A Private Event', Says Taapsee Pannu On Marriage With Danish Shuttler Mathias Boe
  5. Miles Teller To Feature In Paramount's 'An Officer And A Gentleman' Remake
Sports News
  1. ISL: Muhammed Nemil Signs Contract Extension With FC Goa
  2. England Vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup Live Scores: Rain Delays Toss, Puts ENG’s Super Eight Qualification At Risk
  3. Sports News And Scores Today LIVE Updates: Spain Vs Croatia In Euro 2024 Blockbuster Clash; Sumit Nagal Eyes Perugia ATP Challenger Final
  4. Pakistan's Early T20 World Cup Exit Blamed On Team Groupings, Senior Players; Major PCB Changes Expected
  5. IND Vs CAN, ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit & Co Enter Super Eights Unbeaten After Florida Washout
World News
  1. Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Describes Putin's Ceasefire Offer For Ukraine As 'Propaganda'
  2. World Leaders Meet In Switzerland To Discuss Ukraine Peace Roadmap, Russia Absent
  3. Eight Israeli Soldiers Killed In Southern Gaza
  4. Germany: Police Kill Afghan Man Who Killed A Compatriot, Then Attacked Soccer Fans
  5. NYC Couple's $100K 'Magnet Fishing' Find Requires 9-Month Wait. Here's Why
Latest Stories
  1. 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: Vidya Balan-Pratik Gandhi's Chemistry Keeps This Romcom From Becoming A Yawn Fest
  2. NEP Vs SA, ICC T20 WC 2024: South Africa Survive A Major Upset As Nepal Go Down By One Run - Watch
  3. UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Released: Download Now, Exams Scheduled For June 18
  4. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Likely To Meet CM Yogi Adityanath Today Amid Rift Buzz With BJP
  5. Fardeen Khan Opens Up On Battling Depression: It's A Natural Process That Everyone Goes Through
  6. Sports News And Scores Today LIVE Updates: Spain Vs Croatia In Euro 2024 Blockbuster Clash; Sumit Nagal Eyes Perugia ATP Challenger Final
  7. ‘Kashmir Not Integral Part Of India’: What Is Arundhati Roy's 2010 Speech That Invoked UAPA
  8. Breaking News June 15: Left-Wing Students' Group Call For Strike Over NEET Row; Amit Shah To Review J&K's Security Tomorrow