India Vs Canada, T20 World Cup: Waiting Game Begins For IND Vs CAN; Toss Delayed Due To Wet Outfield

Once again, Florida weather has intervened in the ICC T20 World Cup match, this time between India and Canada, causing a delay in the toss due to a wet outfield at Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium on Saturday, June 15. The next inspection will be at 8:00pm IST. (Match Blog|Full Coverage|More Cricket News)
On Friday, the match between India vs Ireland was abandoned due to Florida rains, eliminating Pakistan from the T20 World Cup race.
Players and fans alike are eagerly awaiting updates as they hope for improved weather conditions to allow the match to proceed smoothly at Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium.
Live pictures capture Kohli moving around the ground, engaging with Canadian players, umpires, and inspecting the conditions. India's brain trust - Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid, Vikram Rathour, and Paras Mhambrey - are deep in discussion.
Squads
India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.
Canada: Shreyas Movva (wk), Saad Bin Zafar (c), Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Rayyan Pathan, Nicholas Kirton, Dilpreet Singh, Ravinderpal Singh, Dillon Heyliger, Jeremy Gordon, Rishiv Ragav Joshi, Junaid Siddiqui, Pargat Singh, Nikhil Dutta, Kaleem Sana