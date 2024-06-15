Cricket

England Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup: What If The Match Is Abandoned? Find Out Here

The sight of rain right before the toss must be frightening for England, as a washout would eliminate the defending champions from the tournament and allow Scotland to advance to the Super Eight stage. In contrast, Namibia got nothing to lose. Here's why

X | England Cricket
England National Cricket Team. Photo: X | England Cricket
info_icon

This rain before the toss of the England vs Namibia T20 World Cup match at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua on Saturday, June 15, could bring tears to England, potentially costing the defending champions a spot in the Super 8 stage. (Match Blog|More Cricket News)

England skipper Jos Buttler looked tensed as fifteen minutes after the scheduled toss time (10:15 PM IST), heavy rain started pouring at the venue. A washout would mean elimination for the defending champions from the tournament, with Scotland progressing to the Super 8s.

Currently, England currently sits on three points and must secure a win against Namibia to reach five points, tying with Scotland. Additionally, England needs Australia to defeat Scotland on Sunday to increase their chances of advancing.

Who will win England vs Namibia T20 World Cup match 34 - AP/Ricardo Mazalan
England Vs Namibia Prediction T20 World Cup Match 34: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Australia have already secured qualification for the Super 8, while Namibia has been eliminated.

info_icon

This match holds significant importance for both England and Scotland. If England gains a solitary point due to a washout against Namibia, they will only reach four points, which may not be sufficient to surpass Scotland's tally. On the other hand, if their match against Australia is abandoned on Sunday, Scotland will progress to the next round at England's expense.

This match will clarify the picture of Super 8 contenders from Group B.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Noida Woman Alleges She Found Centipede Inside Amul Ice Cream Ordered Online | Video
  2. Breaking News June 15: Left-Wing Students' Group Call For Strike Over NEET Row; Amit Shah To Review J&K's Security Tomorrow
  3. Odisha: CM Mohan Majhi Allocates Portfolios To Ministers; Keeps Home, Finance | Know Who Gets What
  4. Major Fire Breaks Out Near Manipur CM Biren Singh's Bungalow In Secretariat Complex
  5. Pune Porsche Crash: Juvenile Board Under Scrutiny Over Lapses Found In Report | Details Inside
Entertainment News
  1. Allu Arjun-Starrer ‘Pushpa 2' Release Postponed, Makers Mulling Revisiting Certain Parts
  2. 'More Like A Private Event', Says Taapsee Pannu On Marriage With Danish Shuttler Mathias Boe
  3. Miles Teller To Feature In Paramount's 'An Officer And A Gentleman' Remake
  4. Aishwarya Khare Gives A Sneak Peek Into Her Kasavu Saree For New ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’ Track
  5. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Shows Up In Formal Attire To Promote 'Rautu Ka Raaz' In Juhu
Sports News
  1. Sports News And Scores Today LIVE Updates: Spain Vs Croatia In Euro 2024 Blockbuster Clash; Sumit Nagal Eyes Perugia ATP Challenger Final
  2. Austria Vs France: Stars Excited By N'Golo Kante's Return For Euro 2024
  3. India Vs Canada, T20 World Cup: Third Consecutive Match Abandoned In Florida
  4. Poland Vs Netherlands Preview, UEFA Euro 2024: Match Facts, Team News And Stats
  5. Copa America: Ronaldinho Slams Brazil And Refuses To Support Nation
World News
  1. Eight Israeli Soldiers Killed In Southern Gaza
  2. Germany: Police Kill Afghan Man Who Killed A Compatriot, Then Attacked Soccer Fans
  3. NYC Couple's $100K 'Magnet Fishing' Find Requires 9-Month Wait. Here's Why
  4. What NYC Doormen Don’t Want To See At The Club | Deets Inside
  5. Iran And Sweden Agree To A Prisoner Swap Freeing Man Convicted Of War Crimes Over '88 Executions
Latest Stories
  1. 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: Vidya Balan-Pratik Gandhi's Chemistry Keeps This Romcom From Becoming A Yawn Fest
  2. NEP Vs SA, ICC T20 WC 2024: South Africa Survive A Major Upset As Nepal Go Down By One Run - Watch
  3. UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Released: Download Now, Exams Scheduled For June 18
  4. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Likely To Meet CM Yogi Adityanath Today Amid Rift Buzz With BJP
  5. Fardeen Khan Opens Up On Battling Depression: It's A Natural Process That Everyone Goes Through
  6. Sports News And Scores Today LIVE Updates: Spain Vs Croatia In Euro 2024 Blockbuster Clash; Sumit Nagal Eyes Perugia ATP Challenger Final
  7. ‘Kashmir Not Integral Part Of India’: What Is Arundhati Roy's 2010 Speech That Invoked UAPA
  8. Breaking News June 15: Left-Wing Students' Group Call For Strike Over NEET Row; Amit Shah To Review J&K's Security Tomorrow