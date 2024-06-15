England Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup: What If The Match Is Abandoned? Find Out Here

This rain before the toss of the England vs Namibia T20 World Cup match at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua on Saturday, June 15, could bring tears to England, potentially costing the defending champions a spot in the Super 8 stage. (Match Blog|More Cricket News)
England skipper Jos Buttler looked tensed as fifteen minutes after the scheduled toss time (10:15 PM IST), heavy rain started pouring at the venue. A washout would mean elimination for the defending champions from the tournament, with Scotland progressing to the Super 8s.
Currently, England currently sits on three points and must secure a win against Namibia to reach five points, tying with Scotland. Additionally, England needs Australia to defeat Scotland on Sunday to increase their chances of advancing.
This match holds significant importance for both England and Scotland. If England gains a solitary point due to a washout against Namibia, they will only reach four points, which may not be sufficient to surpass Scotland's tally. On the other hand, if their match against Australia is abandoned on Sunday, Scotland will progress to the next round at England's expense.
This match will clarify the picture of Super 8 contenders from Group B.