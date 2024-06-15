Cricket

United States Vs Ireland, T20 World Cup Match Report: Florida Rain Shocks Pakistan, USA Advance To Super 8s

As a result of the washout, heavyweight Pakistan exited the tournament they had won back in 2009, while the USA advanced to the next stage, fueling the game's growth and crafting history

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
United States' Saurabh Nethralvakar, left, celebrates the dismissal of India's Virat Kohli during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
info_icon

The three-hour wait finally ended as rain forced the abandonment of the USA vs Ireland game. The United States secured qualification from Group A in the T20 World Cup 2024, with the match at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Florida being called off due to weather conditions on Friday. (Match Blog|Scorecard|Full Coverage)

The onset of a flash-flood emergency due to heavy rains in Florida affected the game right from the start, delaying the toss because of a wet outfield.

USA ended group league campaign with five points from four games and Pakistan even if they win their last match against Ireland can maximum reach four points.

Harmanpreet Kaur to lead the Indian women's team against South Africa. - null
India Women Vs South Africa Women, 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Throughout the match, umpires conducted a series of inspections to assess the pitch and outfield conditions. The first inspection occurred before the game, followed by scheduled times at 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm, and ultimately at 10:40 pm IST. Each inspection aimed to evaluate the wet outfield and ensure play could commence safely.

The USA’s run in the tournament been surprisingly good, the team kicked off the tournament with a commanding victory over Canada, successfully chasing nearly 200 runs. They then stunned Pakistan in one of the T20 World Cup's greatest upsets and gave strong title contenders India a tough challenge. However, the team's resurgence in the game began with a morale-boosting T20I series win over Bangladesh just before the main event.

Comprising eight cricketers of Indian descent, most on temporary H1-B visas, the USA is striving to revive the sport 180 years after hosting the first-ever international cricket match. This historic event took place between USA and Canada at St George's Cricket Club in New York in 1844, predating England and Australia's inaugural Test match by 33 years.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Unconstitutional': West Bengal Guv Condemns CM For Not Allowing Post-Poll Violence Victims To Enter Raj Bhavan
  2. Sheena Bora's Bones, Remains Collected From Maharashtra Untraceable Now: CBI
  3. Indian Army Gets First Batch Of Nagastra-1 Loitering Munition | Key Features
  4. ‘Motherland Awaits You’: Mirwaiz Farooq Urges Kashmiri Pandits To Return
  5. Home Minister Amit Shah Reviews Security In J&K, Calls High-Level Meeting On June 16
Entertainment News
  1. How Deepika Padukone Has Become The Box-Office Queen
  2. ‘Janet Planet’: Julianne Nicholson, Zoe Ziegler And Annie Baker Charm The Audiences At New York Premiere – View Pics
  3. Aamir Khan Celebrates Mom Zeenat Hussain’s 90th Birthday With Much Fanfare – View Pics
  4. ‘Gullak 4’: 5 Moments That Prove The Slice-Of-Life Family Drama Should Be On Your Weekend Binge List
  5. ‘The Bikeriders’: Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, Tom Hardy And Others Attend The Star-Studded London Screening – View Pics
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: HS Prannoy Loses In Australian Open QFs; It's Germany Vs Scotland In Euro 2024
  2. Euro 2024: Jordan Pickford Urges England To Welcome Pressure Of Being Favourites
  3. Australian Open Super 500 Wrap: India's Campaign Come To A Close Following HS Prannoy's Exit
  4. Serbia Vs England, UEFA Euro 2024: Preview, Prediction, Head To Head, Key Players
  5. 'I Will Miss You' - Borussia Dortmund Confirm Mats Hummels Departure
World News
  1. Huge Ice Chunk Falls From Sky, New Jersey Family Nearly Escapes Disaster
  2. Pope Francis Becomes First Pontiff To Address A G7 Summit
  3. Biden's G7 Gaffes: US President's Awkward Moments Again Caught On Camera
  4. Hajj Begins Against The Backdrop Of Destructive Israel-Hamas War
  5. Watch How Chris Brown Handled The Hanging Midair Mishap During ‘Under The Influence’
Latest Stories
  1. Gas Cylinders, Inflammable Materials, Locked Roof Access: Several Lapses Found In Kuwait Fire Tragedy Investigation
  2. Kuwait Fire Accident: IAF Plane With Mortal Remains Of 45 Indians Killed In Fire Lands In Kochi
  3. Uttarakhand Forest Fires: IAF Conducts Bambi Bucket Ops As Blaze In Almora Kills 4; CM Dhami Announces Ex-Gratia
  4. Sunny Leone Denied Permission To Perform At Kerala University; Deets Inside
  5. NEET 2024 Result Row: SC Refuses To Pause MCC Counselling; Plea Seeking Seeking CBI Probe Set For July 8
  6. 'Stree 2': Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Horror Flick Set To Clash With Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' On THIS Day
  7. Breaking News, June 14 Highlights: PM Modi Invites Pope Francis To India, Meets Italian PM Meloni At G7 Summit
  8. 'Sarfira': Akshay Kumar's First Poster From Inspiring Tale Of Grit And Determination Out!