India Women Vs South Africa Women, 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

A series of three ODIs is slated between India Women and South Africa Women, all set to take place at the renowned M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru

Harmanpreet Kaur to lead the Indian women's team against South Africa.
India Women are gearing up to host South Africa Women in a multiformat series, starting with the ODI series followed by a one-off Test match and three T20Is, as announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The ODI series is set to start on Sunday, June 16 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Karnataka. (More Cricket News)

A series of three ODIs is slated between India Women and South Africa Women, all set to take place at the renowned M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The tour was set to get started with a warm-up fixture between the Board President’s XI and South Africa Women in Bengaluru on Thursday. However, the match was abandoned mid-play because of rain.

Only 14 overs were played before rain interrupted the match. Board President’s XI, after winning the toss, had reached 71 runs for the loss of one wicket. Shweta Sehrawat was batting on 24 not out from 33 balls, hitting four boundaries, while Shubha Satheesh remained unbeaten on 18 from 20 deliveries, including two fours.

Indian women's cricket team player Radha Yadav (1st from lower left) posing for a photo with Marc Hayward (M) and others. - Special Arrangement
'Women's Cricket Is The Fastest Growing Sport In The World', Claims Marc Hayward

BY Jagdish Yadav

India Women Vs South Africa Women Head To Head

From 1997 to 2022, India Women faced South Africa Women in ODIs 28 times, with India winning 15 matches and South Africa winning 12, with 1 match ending in a no result.

Here's all you need to know about the India Women Vs South Africa Women, 1st ODI Live Streaming:

When to watch India Women Vs South Africa Women, 1st ODI?

The India Women Vs South Africa Women, 1st ODI match will be played on Sunday, June 16 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Karnataka at 1:30PM IST.

Where to watch India Women Vs South Africa Women, 1st ODI?

The cricket match between India Women and South Africa Women will be broadcast on the Sports18 network in India. Live streaming will also be accessible through the JioCinema app and website.

Squads

India Women ODI Squad

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetri (WK), Dayalan Hemlatha, Radha Yadav, Asha Sobhana, Shreyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Priya Punia

South Africa Women ODI Squad

Laura Wolvaardt (C), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits (WK), Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Eliz-Mari Marz, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukune, Nondumiso Shangase, Delmi Tucker.

