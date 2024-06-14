We launched a new platform during the IPL, called CricWin which allows our audience to get involved in a prize competition which was partnered with Radio City. Also, it was a new way to bring new people to the platform. Rather than speaking about scores, aims and pre-match analysis, we thought let's give the fans something. This is our prize giveaway competition which helps us engage with more audience. We don't charge anybody to play, people get involved and can also win free tickets. Every third day we have an auction. Right now, we have a signed cricket ball from Virat Kohli. We give giveaway prizes and gadgets daily. And yes we are pleasantly surprised and pretty happy with the numbers of engagement.