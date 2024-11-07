The United Arab Emirates will take on Oman in Match 46 of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 on November 7, Thursday, at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Oman. (More Cricket News)
UAE come into this match following a 26-run victory over the Netherlands, with captain Rahul Chopra leading the way with 78 off 67 balls, and Ali Naseer delivering a brilliant spell of four wickets. The team will be looking for revenge after their recent 6-wicket loss to Oman.
On the other hand, Oman are riding high on confidence after an 8-wicket win over the Netherlands. Captain Jatinder Singh scored a half-century in the chase of a 133-run target, guiding Oman to a comfortable victory by posting 133/2 in 34.1 overs.
UAE Vs Oman, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming Details:
The UAE vs Oman, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 match match number 46 will take place on November 7, Thursday at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Oman at 11:30 AM IST.
Where to watch UAE Vs Oman, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 match?
The United Arab Emirates Vs Oman, Match 4 of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website in India. The match would not be available on TV.