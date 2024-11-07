Cricket

UAE Vs Oman Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2, Al Amerat Leg: When, Where To Watch

Check the time, venue, squad, and live streaming details of the United Arab Emirates Vs Oman, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2, Al Amerat Leg match right here

united-arab-emirates-national-cricket-team-x
United Arab Emirates Cricket team. Photo: X | UAE Official Cricket
The United Arab Emirates will take on Oman in Match 46 of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 on November 7, Thursday, at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Oman. (More Cricket News)

UAE come into this match following a 26-run victory over the Netherlands, with captain Rahul Chopra leading the way with 78 off 67 balls, and Ali Naseer delivering a brilliant spell of four wickets. The team will be looking for revenge after their recent 6-wicket loss to Oman.

On the other hand, Oman are riding high on confidence after an 8-wicket win over the Netherlands. Captain Jatinder Singh scored a half-century in the chase of a 133-run target, guiding Oman to a comfortable victory by posting 133/2 in 34.1 overs.

UAE Vs Oman, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming Details:

When Is the UAE Vs Oman, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 match?

The UAE vs Oman, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 match match number 46 will take place on November 7, Thursday at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Oman at 11:30 AM IST.

Where to watch UAE Vs Oman, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 match?

The United Arab Emirates Vs Oman, Match 4 of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website in India. The match would not be available on TV.

