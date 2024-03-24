Cricket

Today In 2018: Cameron Bancroft Caught Cheating, 'Sandpapergate' Controversy Erupts

Australia's Cameron Bancroft was filmed rubbing the ball with unusual pressure and then hiding a yellow object down his trousers, during a Test match in Cape Town in 2018. Captain Steve Smith admitted to a ball-tampering plot and he, David Warner and Bancroft were sent home in disgrace

Advertisement

S
Stats Perform
24 March 2024
24 March 2024
       
David%20Davies%2FPA
Australia’s Cameron Bancroft was caught using sandpaper to tamper with the ball, on this day in 2018. Photo: David Davies/PA
info_icon

The ‘sandpapergate’ ball-tampering controversy erupted on this day (March 24) in 2018 after Australian Cameron Bancroft was caught on camera cheating. (More Cricket News)

The opening batter was fielding during the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town when he was filmed rubbing the ball with unusual pressure and then hiding a yellow object down his trousers.

There was no doubt he was attempting to alter the surface of the ball and the furore it sparked was immediate and enormous, extending well beyond cricket with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull leading the condemnations.

info_icon

Bancroft was charged at the end of the day’s play by the match referee but it soon became apparent he had not been acting alone.

Advertisement

Captain Steve Smith admitted to a ball-tampering plot and he, vice-captain David Warner and Bancroft were sent home in disgrace as Cricket Australia launched a swift investigation.

All three players gave tearful press conferences when it emerged the object they were using to rough up the ball was sandpaper and not a piece of tape coated in dust from the pitch, as originally claimed.

The affair was front page news in Australia with Turnbull saying the players’ conduct was “a shocking disappointment” and a “terrible disgrace”.

Photo: Aaron Chown
info_icon

CA, who also viewed the matter as a source of national shame, banned Smith and Warner for 12 months and Bancroft for nine months.

Advertisement

Smith and Bancroft were barred from holding leadership positions for at least two years while Warner, identified as the ringleader, was told he would never be considered for a leadership role again.

Smith and Warner were successfully reintegrated into the side after their suspensions ended but Bancroft has not been selected since returning for two Tests in 2019.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Munawar Faruqui Has THIS To Say About Elvish Yadav Getting Bail In Snake Venom Case
  2. ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Randeep Hooda’s Film Mints Around Rs 1.15 Crore
  3. Kangana Ranaut Birthday Special: From 'Fashion' To 'Queen', 7 Iconic Movies Of This Versatile Actress
  4. Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2024: Three Key Player Battles
  5. PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Rishabh Pant's Comeback On TV And Online
  6. PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2024 Match 2: Punjab Kings Win By 4 Wickets Against Delhi Capitals - As It Happened
  7. Moscow Attack: 'It's The Worst, A Terrorist Attack', 'A Burst Of Firing', Eyewitnesses Recall A Night Of Horror
  8. Cash-For-Query Case: CBI Raids Premises Linked To TMC Leader Mahua Moitra