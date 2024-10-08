Tamil Nadu Vs Saurashtra Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group D Round 1 Match

In a rematch of the quarterfinal of last season, Saurashtra and Tamil Nadu will yet again face each other in their opening encounter in the 2024-25 season of the Ranji Trophy.
Last season, Tamil Nadu qualified for their first Ranji Trophy semi-final since 2016-17 edition but lost to eventual champions Mumbai. This season they will try go some steps further and finally lay hands on the trophy that has deserted them since 1987-88 season. They will once again be led by the tall left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore.
Big names like N Jagadeesan, B Indrajith, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Sandeep Warrier and Shahrukh Khan are part of the Tamil Nadu squad.
Saurashtra, the champions of the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy have emerged as a force in the domestic circuit in recent times. Tamil Nadu had beaten them comprehensively in last season's quarterfinal but the Saurashtra side would be eager to avenge that loss.
The experienced left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat will once again have the reins of the Saurashtra side. Cheteshwar Pujara, a veteran of over 100 Tests for India, will be a key man in the team. Proven domestic names like Sheldon Jackson, Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Prerak Mankad, and D Jadeja are named in the squad.
Tamil Nadu vs Saurashtra, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 squads
Jaydev Unadkat (c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Harvik Desai (wk), Sheldon Jackson, Tarang Gohel, Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Prerak Mankad, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, D Jadeja, Parth Bhut, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Hiten Kanbi, Navneet Vora, Parswaraj Rana.
R. Sai Kishore (c), N. Jagadeesan (vc), B. Indrajith, B. Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, M. Shahrukh Khan, Boopathi Vaishna Kumar, S. Mohamed Ali, C. Andre Siddarth, S. Ajith Ram, S. Lokeshwar, S. Lakshay Jain, Sandeep Warrier, Gurjapneet Singh, M. Mohammed, R. Sonu Yadav, M. Siddharth.
Tamil Nadu vs Saurashtra, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Live Streaming
When is the the Tamil Nadu vs Saurashtra, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match?
The Tamil Nadu vs Saurashtra, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match begins Friday, October 11 from 9:30 AM.
Where is the Tamil Nadu vs Saurashtra, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match?
The Tamil Nadu vs Saurashtra, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match will be played at the Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground in Coimbatore.
Where to watch the Tamil Nadu vs Saurashtra, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match?
Select matches of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 will be available to watch on JioCinema application and website. On TV Sports18 Network channels will broadcast Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season.