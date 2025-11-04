Ranji Trophy Round 3, Group B: Mohsin Khan's Six Wickets Propel Karnataka To Win; Maharashtra, Saurashtra Share Points

In Chandigarh, visitors Goa also earned three points for their first-innings lead against hosts Punjab at the PCA New Cricket Stadium. Punjab conceded a lead of 171 runs after scoring 325 in reply to Goa's declaration of 494 for 6. When the match concluded, Punjab were 179 for 4, with Nehal Wadhera batting on 55 and Ramandeep Singh on 36 not out.