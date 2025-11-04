Ranji Trophy Round 3, Group B: Mohsin Khan's Six Wickets Propel Karnataka To Win; Maharashtra, Saurashtra Share Points

Karnataka defeated Kerala by an innings and 164 runs
Mohsin Khan took six wickets for 29 runs
Karun Nair scored 233, earning Player of the Match
Maharashtra vs Saurashtra ended in draw
Karnataka achieved a decisive bonus-point victory by an innings and 164 runs against last year's finalists, Kerala, in their Ranji Trophy Elite Group B fixture on Tuesday, November 4.
Left-arm spinner Mohsin Khan claimed six wickets, bowling out Kerala for 184 after Karnataka enforced the follow-on. This stellar performance secured seven points for Karnataka at the KCA Cricket Ground, marking their first win of the season.
Mohsin Khan's Spell Seals Innings Win
Mohsin Khan delivered a splendid performance, recording figures of 23.3-14-29-6. He systematically dismantled Kerala's batting line-up after Karnataka had declared their first innings at a formidable 585 for 5. Kerala, entering the final day with the follow-on enforced and a 338-run lead still against them, quickly crumbled to 184 all out.
Fast bowler Vidwath Kaverappa swiftly dismissed opener Nidheesh MD (9) and number three batter Akshay Chandran (0). Mohsin then began his demolition, cleaning up Krishna Prasad for 33. The left-arm spinner maintained tight control, bowling more than half his 23.3 overs as maidens and preventing any Kerala batter from settling.
Karnataka had earlier bowled Kerala out for 238 in their first innings. This dominant victory, securing seven points, marked Karnataka's first win this season, following two drawn matches. India batter Karun Nair, for his knock of 233 runs, earned the Player of the Match award.
Other Ranji Matches End In Draws
In other Ranji Trophy encounters, hosts Madhya Pradesh secured three points based on their first-innings lead in a drawn match against Chandigarh in Indore. The hosts reached 73 for 3 with an overall lead of 147 runs when stumps were drawn, having initially taken a 74-run lead in the first essay.
In Chandigarh, visitors Goa also earned three points for their first-innings lead against hosts Punjab at the PCA New Cricket Stadium. Punjab conceded a lead of 171 runs after scoring 325 in reply to Goa's declaration of 494 for 6. When the match concluded, Punjab were 179 for 4, with Nehal Wadhera batting on 55 and Ramandeep Singh on 36 not out.
Maharashtra, Saurashtra Share Points
At the Golf Club Ground in Nashik, the match between Maharashtra and Saurashtra concluded in a tame draw. Saurashtra had declared their first innings at 394 for 5, with Harvik Desai (132) and Jay Gohil (115) both scoring centuries.
Maharashtra, batting in response, reached 55 for 1 in their first innings before the game ended. This resulted in both teams sharing points from the fixture.
Brief scores
At Thiruvananthapuram: Karnataka 585/5 declared beat Kerala 238 and 184; 79.3 overs (Krishna Prasad 33, Eden Apple Tom 39 not out; Vidwath Kaverappa 2/28, Mohsin Khan 6/29) by an innings and 164 runs.
At Indore: Madhya Pradesh 348/8 declared and 73/3; 27 overs (Harsh Gawali 33, Harpreet Singh Bhatia 15 not out; Nishunk Birla 2/21) drew with Chandigarh 310.
At Chandigarh: Punjab 325 and 179/4; 63 overs (Harnoor Singh 49, Nehal Wadhera 55 not out, Ramandeep Singh 36 not out; Darshan Misal 2/57) drew with Goa 494/6 declared.
At Nashik: Saurashtra 394/5 declared; 101 overs (Harvik Desai 132, Jay Gohil 115, Arpit Vasavada 73 not out; Mukesh Choudhary 2/96) drew with Maharashtra 55/1; 10 overs (Arshin Kulkarni 35 not out; Hiten Kanbi 1/6).
(With PTI Inputs)