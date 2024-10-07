Cricket

Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Squads: Full Rosters Of All Teams From Elite Group D

Here are the teams, squads and fixture of Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Elite Group D

Ranji Trophy. Photo: File
The Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season will commence on October 11, Friday, bringing the excitement of Indian domestic cricket to peak. (Tournament Guide More Cricket News)

A total of 38 teams will participate in the first-class cricket tournament, distributed among five groups: four Elite groups and one Plate group. Each Elite group consists of eight teams. In Elite Group D, the teams are as follows:

  • Tamil Nadu

  • Saurashtra

  • Railways

  • Delhi

  • Jharkhand

  • Chhattisgarh

  • Assam

  • Chandigarh

The top two teams from all four Elite Groups will directly qualify for the Quarter Finals.

The Plate Group will have its own fixtures and knockout matches. The top two teams from the Plate Group will earn spots in the Elite groups for the following Ranji Trophy season, while the two teams finishing at the bottom this season will face relegation to the Plate Group next year.

This year, the matches will be played in two windows to address disruptions caused by the winter season in some parts of India. The first five rounds will take place from October 11 to November 13, followed by a two-month break before resuming on January 23, 2025.

Mumbai are the defending champions who won their 42nd Ranji Trophy title last year beating Vidarbha in the final match.

Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Elite Group D Squads:

Tamil Nadu Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Squad

R. Sai Kishore (c), N. Jagadeesan (Vice Captain), B. Indrajith, B. Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, M. Shahrukh Khan, Boopathi Vaishna Kumar, S. Mohamed Ali, C. Andre Siddarth, S. Ajith Ram, S. Lokeshwar, S. Lakshay Jain, Sandeep Warrier, Gurjapneet Singh, M. Mohammed, R. Sonu Yadav, M. Siddharth.

Saurashtra Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Squad:

Jaydev Unadkat (c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Harvik Desai (wk), Sheldon Jackson, Tarang Gohel, Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Prerak Mankad, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya,  D Jadeja, Parth Bhut, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Hiten Kanbi, Navneet Vora, Parswaraj Rana.

Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Squad:

Pratham Singh (c), Suraj Ahuja, Vivek Singh, Upendra Yadav, Ashutosh Sharma (vc), Yuvraj Singh, Karn Sharma, Ayan Chaudhari, Shivam Chaudhary, Kunal Yadav, Bhargav Merai, Mohammad Saif, Akash Pandey, Himanshu Sangwan, Adarsh Singh

Delhi Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Squad:

Himmat Singh (c), Ayush Badoni, Anuj Rawat (wk), Sanat Sangwan, Dhruv Kaushik, Yash Dhull, Jonty Sidhu, Mayank Rawat, Kshitiz Sharma, Pranav Rajuvanshi (wk), Sumit Mathur, Navdeep Saini, Himanshu Chauhan, Simarjeet Singh*/Divij Mehra, Hrithik Shokeen, Harsh Tyagi, Money Grewal, Shivank Vashisth.

Jharkhand Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Squad:

Not Yet Announced

Chhattisgarh Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Squad:

Not Yet Announced

Assam Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Squad:

Not Yet Announced

Amandeep Khare, Shashank Singh, Bhupen Lalwani, Eknath Kerkar, Ajay Mandal, Shubham Agarwal, Ashutosh Singh, Ayush Pandey, Jivesh Butte, Ashish Chouhan, Sanjeet Desai, Ravi Kiran, Rishabh Tiwari, Anuj Tiwary, Vasudev Bareth, Vishvas Malik.    

Fixtures:

(Round 1: October 11, Friday 2024)

Assam Vs Jharkhand

Venue: ACA Stadium, Barsapara, Guwahati

Time: 9:30 AM IST

Chandigarh Vs Railways

Venue: GMSSS Sec-26 Cricket Ground, Chandigarh

Time: 9:30 AM IST

Chhattisgarh Vs Delhi

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

Time: 9:30 AM IST

Tamil Nadu Vs Saurashtra

Venue: Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground, Coimbatore

Time: 9:30 AM IST

