Ranji Trophy 2024-2025: Live Streaming, Teams, Squads, Schedule, Venues, All You Need To Know

As India's premier domestic first-class cricket tournament, the Ranji Trophy is back with its 90th edition, kicking off on October 11, 2024 ready to showcase emerging talents and seasoned players alike. (More Cricket News)
This is where Indian cricket legends have emerged from humble beginnings, including World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, and the 'God of Cricket' Sachin Tendulkar.
Last year, Mumbai won the trophy at Wankhede for a record 42nd time, defeating Vidarbha in the final match.
The red-ball Indian domestic cricket tournament features a total of 38 teams, divided into 32 Elite teams and six Plate teams. These teams form five groups: Elite A, Elite B, Elite C, Elite D, and Plate.
The Plate Group will have its own knockout stage to determine the winner. The two finalists will get promoted to the Elite groups for the following season. Meanwhile, the two teams finishing at the bottom of the Elite groups standings will be relegated to the Plate group next year.
Elite A: Mumbai, Baroda, Services, Jamuu & Kashmir, Tripura, Maharashtra, Odisha, Meghalaya
Elite B: Vidarbha, Andhra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Pondicherry, Himachal Pradesh, Hyderabad
Elite C: Madhya Pradesh, Karanataka, Haryana, Bengal, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Bihar
Elite D: Tamil Nadu, Saurashtra, Railways, Delhi, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarsh, Assam, Chandihagarh
Plate: Goa, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh
Top 2 teams from all 4 Elite groups will directly qualify for the Quarter Finals. A1 Vs C2, B1 Vs D2, C1 Vs A2, D1 Vs B2 will play QFs
With winter and bad weather conditions interrupting play last year, the BCCI has implemented a split league stage schedule for this season.
The first leg of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 will feature five league games, starting on October 11 and concluding on November 13. Following this, there will be a break covering the peak winter season. The tournament will then resume on January 23, with the knockout rounds for the Elite Group set to begin on February 8.
Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Squads:
All the teams are yet to announce their full squads; however, some have revealed their initial selections. Below are the details:
Elite A
Meghalaya: Aryan Borah, Akash Kumar Choudhary, Arpit Bhatewara, Bamanbha Shangpliang, Bijon Dey, Chengkam Sangma, Dippu Sangma, Jaskirat Singh Sachdeva, Kishan Lyngdoh, Ram Gurung, Roshan Warbah, and Swarajeet Das
Maharashtra: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Nikhil Naik (wk), Ankeet Bawane, Sachin Dhas, Arshin Kulkarni, Murtaza Trunkwalla, Siddhesh Veer, Mukesh Choudhary, Hitesh Walunj, Pradeep Dadhe, Rajnish Gurbani, Harshal Kate, Prashant Solanki, Satyajeet Bachhav, Mandar Bhandari, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Azim Kazi.
Odisha: Govinda Poddar (c), Shantanu Mishra, Anurag Sarangi, Sandeep Pattanaik, Biplab Samantaray, Kartik Biswal, Swastik Samal, Rajesh Dhupar, Aashirwad Swain (wk), Anil Parida, Suryakant Pradhan, Sunil Kumar Roul, Rajesh Mohanty, Debaprata Pradhan, Tarani Sa, Harshit Rathod, Sumit Sharma.
Elite B
Andhra: Ricky Bhui (C), Shaikh Rasheed (vc), KS Bharat (wk), Hanuma Vihari, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Maheep Kumar, Vamsi Krishna (wk), Abishek Reddy, KV Sasikanth, Ashwin Hebbar, CH Stephen, Satyanarayana Raju, A Lalith Mohan, G Manish, T Vijay, M Hemanth Reddy
Hyderabad: Tilak Varma (Captain), Rahul Singh G (Vice Captain), CV Milind, Tanmay Agarwal, Rohit Rayudu, Tanay Thyagarajan, Aniketh Reddy, Nitesh Kannala, Abhirath Reddy, Himateja, Rahul Radesh, Rakshann Readdi, Kartikeya Kak, Saranu Nishant, Dheeraj Goud.
Gujarat: Priyank Panchal, Arya Desai, Het Patel, Urvil Patel, Chintan Gaja, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Umang Kumar, Siddharth Desai, Manan Hingrajia, Priyajitsinh Jadeja, Tejas Patel, Jaymeet Patel, Rishi Patel, Rinkesh Vaghela, Vishal Jayswal.
Elite C
Madhya Pradesh: Shubham Sharma (c), Yash Dubey, Himanshu Mantri, Shubranshu Senapati, Rajat Patidar, Harpreet Bhatia, Venkatesh Iyer, Harsh Gawali, Kumar Kartikeya, Saransh Jain, Sagar Solanki, Avesh Khan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anubhav Agarwal, Aryan Pandey.
Karnataka (first 2 rounds): Mayank Agarwal (captain), Nikin Jose, Devdutt Padikkal, R Smaran, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Gopal, Sujay Sateri, Hardik Raj, Vyshak Vijayakumar, Prasidh Krishna, Vasuki Koushik, Luvnith Sisodia, Mohsin Khan, Vidyadhar Patil, Kishan Bedare, Abhilash Shetty.
Kerala (first round): Sachin Baby (c), Rohan Kunnummal, Krishna Prasad, Baba Aparajith, Akshay Chandran, Mohammed Azharuddeen (wk), Salman Nizar, Vathsal Govind, Vishnu Vinod, Jalaj Saxena, Aditya Sarvate, Basil Thampi, Nidheesh MD, KM Asif, Fanoos F.
Bengal (first 2 rounds): Anustup Majumdar, Wriddhiman Saha, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sudip Gharami, Sudip Chatterjee, Abishek Porel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Writtick Chatterjee, Avilin Ghosh, Suvam Dey, Amir Gani, Pradipta Pramanik, Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar, Md. Kaif, Suraj Jaiswal, Rishav Vivek, Yudhajit Guha, Rohit Kumar.
Elite D
Tamil Nadu (1st round): R. Sai Kishore (Captain), N. Jagadeesan (Vice Captain), B. Indrajith, B. Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, M. Shahrukh Khan, Boopathi Vaishna Kumar, S. Mohamed Ali, C. Andre Siddarth, S. Ajith Ram, S. Lokeshwar, S. Lakshay Jain, Sandeep Warrier, Gurjapneet Singh, M. Mohammed, R. Sonu Yadav, M. Siddharth.
Delhi (first 2 rounds): Himmat Singh (captain), Ayush Badoni, Anuj Rawat (wk), Sanat Sangwan, Dhruv Kaushik, Yash Dhull, Jonty Sidhu, Mayank Rawat, Kshitiz Sharma, Pranav Rajuvanshi (wk), Sumit Mathur, Navdeep Saini, Himanshu Chauhan, Simarjeet Singh*/Divij Mehra, Hrithik Shokeen, Harsh Tyagi, Money Grewal, Shivank Vashisth.
Saurashtra: Jaydev Unadkat (c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Harvik Desai (wk), Sheldon Jackson, Tarang Gohel, Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Prerak Mankad, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, D Jadeja, Parth Bhut, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Hiten Kanbi, Navneet Vora, Parswaraj Rana.
Chhattisgarh: Amandeep Khare, Shashank Singh, Bhupen Lalwani, Eknath Kerkar, Ajay Mandal, Shubham Agarwal, Ashutosh Singh, Ayush Pandey, Jivesh Butte, Ashish Chouhan, Sanjeet Desai, Ravi Kiran, Rishabh Tiwari, Anuj Tiwary, Vasudev Bareth, Vishvas Malik.
Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Live Streaming Details:
This year's Ranji Trophy broadcasting details have not yet been announced, but it is likely to follow last season's model in which the matches were available to live stream the Jio Cinema app and website.
*Ranji Trophy 2024-25 schedule will be updated soon.