Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Squads: Full Rosters Of All Teams From Elite Group A

The 2024-25 edition of the prestigious Ranji Trophy begins Friday, October 11 with a total of 38 teams participating in India's premier domestic first class tournament. (More Cricket News)
Just like the last season, there are two divisions in which the whole tournament will be played: elite and plate. Elite division will have 32 teams divided into four groups of eight sides each while six teams will compete in the plate division.
All teams will play each other once in the group stage before top two teams from every elite division group advancing to quarter-finals. From there on it will be a knock out tournament.
In the plate division, six teams will play each other once each and the top two will earn a promotion for the Ranji Trophy season. The bottom two from all the four elite division groups combined will be relegated to the plate division.
The tournament will be staged in two halves to avoid obstruction of play due to the cold weather in northern parts of India. First five rounds will take place from October 11 to November 13 before the tournament will resume on January 23 for the remaining rounds and knock-outs.
Mumbai are the defending champions.
With the first round of the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy tournament set to begin from October 11, teams have already started announcing their squads. Check out the full squads of all eight teams in Group A of Elite division here.
Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Elite Group A Teams
Services
Maharashtra
Jammu and Kashmir
Mumbai
Odisha
Baroda
Tripura
Meghalaya
Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Elite Group A All Squads
Jammu and Kashmir Ranji Trophy 2024-25 squad
Paras Dogra (c), Shubham Khajuria (vc), Abdul Samad, Abhinav Puri, Shubham Pundir, Abid Mushtaq, Vivrant Sharma, Rasikh Salam, Rohit Sharma, Umran Malik, Yudhvir Singh, Auqib Nabi, Ahmed Banday, Sahil Lotra, Shivansh Sharma
Odisha Ranji Trophy 2024-25 squad
Govinda Poddar (c), Shantanu Mishra, Anurag Sarangi, Sandeep Pattanaik, Biplab Samantaray, Kartik Biswal, Swastik Samal, Rajesh Dhupar, Aashirwad Swain (wk), Anil Parida, Suryakant Pradhan, Sunil Kumar Roul, Rajesh Mohanty, Debaprata Pradhan, Tarani Sa, Harshit Rathod, Sumit Sharma.
Maharashtra Ranji Trophy 2024-25 squad
Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Nikhil Naik (wk), Ankeet Bawane, Sachin Dhas, Arshin Kulkarni, Murtaza Trunkwalla, Siddhesh Veer, Mukesh Choudhary, Hitesh Walunj, Pradeep Dadhe, Rajnish Gurbani, Harshal Kate, Prashant Solanki, Satyajeet Bachhav, Mandar Bhandari, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Azim Kazi.
Meghalaya Ranji Trophy 2024-25 squad
Kishan Lyngdoh (c), Dippu Sangma (vc), Balchander Anirudh, Sumit Kumar, Arpit Bhatewara, Aryan Bora, Akash Choudhary, Bijon Dey, Ram Gurung, Jaskirat Singh Sachdeva, Chengkam Sangma, Bamanbha Shangpliang, Swarajeet Das
Mumbai Ranji Trophy 2024-25 squad
Not yet announced.
Baroda Ranji Trophy 2024-25 squad
Not yet announced.
Tripura Ranji Trophy 2024-25 squad
Not yet announced.
Services Ranji Trophy 2024-25 squad
Not yet announced.