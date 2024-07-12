T20 World Cup Victory Celebrations Showed Value Of Winning Trophy, Says VVS Laxman

The passionate celebrations by Indian players and coach Rahul Dravid showed the value that was attached to winning the trophy at the T20 World Cup, India legend VVS Laxman said. (More Cricket News)
In a video uploaded by BCCI on Friday, Laxman could be seen talking about India's triumph in the World Cup held in the West Indies and the United States last month.
With South Africa needing just 30 from last 30 balls and a set Heinrich Klaasen on crease, it seemed India would lose yet another World Cup final. However, in an epic comeback led by Jasprit Bumrah, India managed to eke out a seven-run victory in the finale to trigger celebrations among players and the support staff. Laxman said that comeback victory showed the character of the team.
"The kind of finish we had after we were under pressure with South Africa batters needing 30 runs off 30 balls. And from there to show character, resilience and self-belief to pull off the match from the jaws of defeat, it shows the character of the entire team," Laxman said in a video posted by the BCCI on its 'X' handle.
"The amount of hard work they put in, the celebrations (by the players and support staff) told the bigger story behind this victory."
The 49-year-old Laxman, who is currently with a young Indian team in Zimbabwe said that winning a World Cup means a lot to players and that is why the emotions came out.
"Obviously, it is a special feeling winning the World Cup. When you are playing against the best and win the trophy, it means a lot to all the players participating in the tournament.
"Everyone showed their emotions and it showed how much it meant to each and every player in the squad, as well as the support staff, the emotions were really high. You saw Hardik Pandya breaking down once he bowled the last delivery. You saw Rohit Sharma on the ground.
"The entire country is rejoicing this win. It was a special feeling keeping in mind we had come close (to winning the title) six months back (ODI World Cup). We should have won the 50-over World Cup, dominating the entire tournament but not being able to cross the final hurdle," he said.
The outburst of emotions from his long-time teammate Rahul Dravid, India's coach at the T20 World Cup, did not miss Laxman's eye.
"Someone like Rahul with whom I have played so much cricket, knew him for so many years, but for him to show that emotions, first when the last ball was bowled and then the various conversations he was having with the team members and when he lifted the trophy.
"I thought it was a great gesture by Rohit and Virat Kohli to hand over the trophy to him (Dravid) and the way he celebrated by lifting the trophy, it showed how much it meant to each one of them," said Laxman
Talking about the retired trio of Kohli, Rohit and Jadeja, Laxman said that they will continue to contribute in other formats.
"My message to these stalwarts of the game, Virat, Rohit and Ravindra Jadeja, an extremely talented player who has contributed immensely to the progress of the Indian team. Congratulations for the contributions you have made to this great game and set an example to the youngsters to follow. The passion and the pride with which they had played this game is exemplary.
"While they have retired from this format, I am sure they will continue to prepare the way they did so far in their career and continue to bring laurels to the country.
"Big congratulations for an excellent T20 career and I am sure they will continue to contribute in the longer version of the game and in the 50-over format."