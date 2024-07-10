Cricket

IND Vs ZIM, 3rd T20I: Shubman Gill, Bowlers Help India Beat Zimbabwe By 23 Runs, Take 2-1 Series Lead

Gill slammed 66 whereas Washington Sundar took three wickets as Team India defeated hosts Zimbabwe by 23 runs to take a series lead

Shubman-Gill-IND-vs-ZIM-3rd-T20I-AP-Photo
IND's Shubman Gill bats during their third T20I against ZIM at Harare on Wednesday. Photo: Wonder Mashura
info_icon

Skipper Shubman Gill slammed 66, whereas off-spinner Washington Sundar took 3/15 as India beat Zimbabwe by 23 runs in the third T20I to take a 2-1 lead in five-match series on Wednesday. (Match Highlights | (Scorecard | Streaming)

Opting to bat first, Indian batters made use of the sloppy fielding from the Zimbabwean fielders as they registered 182/4 with Gill (66, 49b, 7x4, 3x6) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (49, 28b, 4x4, 3x6) leading the way with contrasting knocks.

Gill and Jaiswal put on 67 off 50 balls for the first wicket. Jaiswal, who didn’t feature in the World Cup, returned to India’s playing XI with 36 off 27 balls. He hit four fours and two sixes.

Gaikwad, batting at four, then put on 72 off 44 balls with Gill for the third wicket. Gill notched up his highest score of the series, scoring 50 off 36 balls as he anchored the Indian innings.

For Zimbabwe, pacer Blessing Muzarabani (2/25) was their best bowler.

In reply, Zimbabwe made a horrendous start to their run-chase as they lost half their side inside the ten overs.

However, a late resurgence by Dion Myers who slammed a maiden T20I fifty in the company of Wellington Masakadza brought some parity to their score finally ending with 159/6.

The fourth T20I of the series is slated on Saturday.

(With Agency inputs)

