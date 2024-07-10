Cricket

Gautam Gambhir May Also Keep Batting Coach's Role; Abhishek Nayar To Be His Deputy: Report

Nayar has been associated with the Kolkata Knight Riders for some time now and was praised for nurturing young talents after the franchise lifted Indian Premier League trophy earlier this year

gautam gambhir, kkr, india head coach, kkr photo
Abhishek Nayar Photo: X/@KKRiders
info_icon

The newly-appointed India head coach Gautam Gambhir is likely to double up as the batting coach of the team while former India cricketer Abhishek Nayar is set to join the support staff as the assistant coach, media reports stated. (More Cricket News)

Nayar has been associated with the Kolkata Knight Riders for some time now and was praised for nurturing young talents after the franchise lifted Indian Premier League trophy earlier this year.

Gambhir returned to KKR as mentor ahead of the 2024 edition and guided the team to their first trophy since 2014, when the left-hander had led the Kolkata-franchise to their second IPL title. Under Gambhir's leadership, KKR won their first two IPL trophies in 2012 and 2014.

Before joining KKR, Gambhir had been associated with Lucknow Super Giants for the 2022 and 2023 IPL seasons. The newly-formed franchise got into the Play-Offs in both the years.

Gautam Gambhir in 2011 Cricket World Cup - File
Gautam Gambhir: The Man With Capabilities To Light Up A Frozen Lake, Now Heads Indian Cricket

BY Vignesh Bharadwaj

As per a Cricbuzz report, it is almost confirmed that Gambhir has chosen Nayar as the part of his support staff even as considerations are going on for other positions.

Nayar who played three ODIs for India, will be the assistant coach while Gambhir may reportedly double up as the batting coach.

Alongside Rahul Dravid, the tenures of batting coach Vikram Rathour, bowling coach Paras Mhambrey and fielding coach T Dilip ended after India's triumph at the T20 World Cup held in the USA and the West Indies. 

File photo of outgoing India head coach Rahul Dravid. - AP
Rahul Dravid Wants Equal Bonus For His Support Staff, Refuses Extra Rs 2.5cr: Report

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Cricbuzz report states that T Dilip might be retained as the fielding coach.

For the bowling coach's role, names of former India pacers R Vinay Kumar and L Balaji, both of whom have worked with Gambhir at KKR, have been doing rounds. However, nothing has been finalised.

After being an open secret for the past few weeks, BCCI on Tuesday officially announced Gambhir to be the next coach for the men's team.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Gautam Gambhir May Also Keep Batting Coach's Role; Abhishek Nayar To Be His Deputy: Report
  2. World Championship of Legends 2024: West Indies and South Africa Champions Triumph In High-scoring Run Chases
  3. Rahul Dravid Wants Equal Bonus For His Support Staff, Refuses Extra Rs 2.5cr: Report
  4. Wahab Riaz, Abdul Razzaq Sacked As Selectors After Pakistan's First Round T20WC Exit: Report
  5. ENG Vs WI, 1st Test: England Moving On From Anderson To Boost Ashes Hopes, Says Stokes
Football News
  1. ARG 2-0 CAN: How Messi Scored His First Copa America 2024 Goal, And What It Means? Watch Video
  2. ESP 2-1 FRA, Euro 2024: Maskless Kylian Mbappe On France's Defeat - 'I Had Aim Of Being Champion'
  3. ARG 2-0 CAN, Copa America 2024 Semifinal: Argentina Through To Their Second-Straight Final - In Pics
  4. ESP 2-1 FRA, Euro 2024 Semifinal: Lamine Yamal's Historic Strike Gives Spain Ticket To Final - In Pics
  5. Marc Cucurella Targeted By Angry German Fans During Spain Vs France, Euro 2024 SF Match - Know The Reason
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024: Donna Vekic's Inspiring Story - From Nothing To Reaching 1st Major Semifinals
  2. Wimbledon 2024, Quarter-Final: Daniil Medvedev Defeats Jannik Sinner In Centre Court Thriller - In Pics
  3. Wimbledon 2024, Quarter-Final: Carlos Alcaraz Passes Tommy Paul Test For Semis Spot - In Pics
  4. Wimbledon 2024: World No.1 Jannik Sinner Falls To Daniil Medvedev Post Treatment From Trainer
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Donna Vekic Claims Maiden Major Semifinal Spot With Comeback Win Over Lulu Sun
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, July 10 LIVE: Voting For Bypolls On; Mumbai BMW Accident Accused' Father Removed By Eknath Shinde
  2. Portraits Of Heat
  3. Pune: Puja Khedkar, Trainee IAS Officer, Transferred Over 'VIP' Demands, Usine Beacon On Her Audi
  4. An Unequal Heat: In Photos
  5. Godmen And Mortal Women: Who's To Blame For Hathras Stampede?
Entertainment News
  1. Cartoon Network Addresses Rumours Of Shutdown: There Is No Truth To The Speculation
  2. MM Keeravaani Claims 'RRR's Oscar-Winning Song 'Naatu Naatu' Was Not His 'Best' Composition
  3. Jacqueline Fernandez Summoned By ED Again In Money Laundering Case
  4. Everything You Need To Know About Ma Dong-seok, The Korean Actor Rumoured To Play Villain In Prabhas' 'Spirit'
  5. Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Exude Glamour And Elegance As They Attend The Wimbledon Quater-Final In London
US News
  1. NYC Heatwave: So Hot, Even A Bridge Couldn't Handle It
  2. Most NRIs Looking To File ITR By July 31: What Challenges Do They Face?
  3. Nikki Haley Rallies Support For Donald Trump, Hits Out At Joe Biden, Kamala Harris For 'Incompetence'
  4. US Alleges Iran 'Encouraging' Gaza Protests Across College Campuses
  5. Pennsylvania Unveils New License Plate And Welcome Signs To Celebrate America's 250th Anniversary
World News
  1. Indonesia Working Towards Visa-Free Entry For India, China And More | Details
  2. NYC Heatwave: So Hot, Even A Bridge Couldn't Handle It
  3. Most NRIs Looking To File ITR By July 31: What Challenges Do They Face?
  4. Nikki Haley Rallies Support For Donald Trump, Hits Out At Joe Biden, Kamala Harris For 'Incompetence'
  5. Indonesia Landslide: Death Toll Rises To 23; Search Op Underway To Find Dozens Buried
Latest Stories
  1. NATO Summit 2024: Zelenskyy's Pitch For Action Against Russia; Biden Hails 'Greatest Alliance In World History'
  2. Maharashtra: Father-Son Die After Lying Down In Front Of Approaching Train; Incident Caught On Cam
  3. Gaza War: 29 Dead After Israeli Air Strikes Target Fourth School In 4 Days; UNSC Calls Emergency Meeting
  4. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: How Cops Tracked Down Mihir Shah | Details
  5. 'Gladiator 2' Trailer Review: Paul Mescal-Pedro Pascal Turn The Colosseum Into An Epic Battleground
  6. Today's Sports News LIVE: Spain Beat France 2-1 To Reach Euro Final; Messi Scores To Take Argentina To Copa Final
  7. Breaking News, July 10 LIVE: Voting For Bypolls On; Mumbai BMW Accident Accused' Father Removed By Eknath Shinde
  8. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Vishal Pandey's Sister Talks About Taking Legal Action Against Armaan Malik After Slap Row