Rahul Dravid Wants Equal Bonus For His Support Staff, Refuses Extra Rs 2.5cr: Report

Outgoing India coach Rahul Dravid refused to take an additional Rs 2.5 crore over other members of the support staff awarded by the BCCI in the wake of India's triumph at the 2024 T20 World Cup. (More Cricket News)
BCCI had announced right after India's win in the final of the T20 World Cup that Rs 125 crore will be awarded to the members of the winning team.
Every member of the 15-men squad alongside Dravid was expected to receive Rs 5 crore while others in the support staff were to be given Rs 2.5 crore each. However, as per a report in the Hindustan Times, the outgoing Indian coach wanted pay parity with his support staff and thus will only accept Rs 2.5 crore as the bonus prize.
“Rahul wanted the same bonus money ( ₹2.5 crore) as the rest of his support staff (bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, fielding coach T Dilip and batting coach Vikram Rathore). We respect his sentiments,” a BCCI source told Hindustan Times.
The report also cites a similar precedent that Dravid had set after under his coaching India lifted the 2018 Under-19 World Cup. Post the U-19 World Cup, it was decided that Dravid would be awarded Rs 50 lakh while the other members of the support staff would get Rs 20 lakh each and the players Rs 30 lakh each. Dravid had refused this formula as he wanted everyone to get equal share of the prize money.
After Dravid's insistence at equal prize money for all support staff, BCCI reportedly prepared another list with everyone including the outgoing coach receiving Rs 2.5 crore each.
Dravid's coaching tenure ended on a high as India finally lifted an ICC trophy, ending a drought of over a decade,, when they defeated South Africa in the final of the T20 World Cup.