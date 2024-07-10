Rahul Dravid Wants Equal Bonus For His Support Staff, Refuses Extra Rs 2.5cr: Report

The report also cites a similar precedent that Dravid had set after under his coaching India lifted the 2018 Under-19 World Cup. Post the U-19 World Cup, it was decided that Dravid would be awarded Rs 50 lakh while the other members of the support staff would get Rs 20 lakh each and the players Rs 30 lakh each. Dravid had refused this formula as he wanted everyone to get equal share of the prize money.